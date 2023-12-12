Ibai believes that it is time for the awards to be received by other streamers who are achieving incredible things on Twitch and other platforms.

One of the streamers most famous Spaniards is Ibai Llanos, who has been making our afternoons much more enjoyable for a few years now, a professional who has even been able to attract millions of viewers at the same time with events such as The Evening of the Year.

And no one can complain to Ibai, a streamer who has managed to revolutionize sites like Twitchbecoming the most viewed and followed Spanish channel.

And there was a time when River Llanos He won a multitude of awards practically every year, awards that praised his career, awards that he no longer receives as much as before.

This is because the river has stabilized up there, reaching a level of recognition that many already take for granted, while there are other streamers who are growing a lot, with new ideas, and should be equally recognized.

And in one of Ibai’s last live shows he reviewed the entire year of his channel, being honest with his viewers, saying that the awards of yesteryear are over.

“I feel like this is already over. I feel like the awards are for other people who deserve it more than me. I feel like in that sense my time is already up. I have enjoyed it.”

But this does not mean that he is going to retire in the short term, and yet Ibai Llanos admits that he will continue making content as always.

“The most important thing is to have a team like KOI, that you like and have a good time. A team like Porcinos, that you like it and that you have a good time.”

Although Ibai no longer receives as many awards as before, it is still the most viewed Spanish channel on Twitch, and one of the most viewed worldwide.