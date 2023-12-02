On a night with as much emotion as the Semifinal of La Voz, tears could not be missed: of joy, but also of sadness. Indiscriminately, the protagonists have experienced moments in which they have not been able to hold back the emotion.

Eva González had a very special surprise prepared for each coach, and with Pablo López we experienced the most emotional moment of the night. The presenter has given way to a string tune that has left Pablo López frozen, strings that have inspired his musical career, but the best was yet to come.

A video of Armand Martín, manager and friend of the Malaga coach, appears on the screen. Pablo, holding back tears, listened to the words of his friend, who reminded him of a promise he made to her… more than ten years ago!

On March 23, 2012, in Barcelona, ​​Armand taught Pablo those ropes. And, as his manager reveals, the man from Malaga responded with the enthusiasm of a child, a promise he made to her at that time: “If one day I record an album, I would like it to start like this: with strings.”

At that moment Pablo López is unable to hold back his tears and breaks down crying. The emotion overflows while Armand remembers in the video that all of the Malaga native’s albums start like this, just as Pablo promised him ten years ago.

The man from Malaga appears crestfallen, and the audience’s applause helps the man from Malaga let everything he feels flow. Eva González has to approach to console Pablo and, together, they thank Armand for his words with an even more emotional response. Relive this great moment in the video above!