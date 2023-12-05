After the accident caused by Şevval, Akif is taken to the hospital with a leg injury that is not serious.

He is discharged and, knowing that neither Nebahat nor Suzan will let him into the house, he tricks Suzan again into taking pity on him. She kicked him out of the house after discovering that she was being unfaithful with Nebahat.

The businessman returns home in a wheelchair and lies to his wife that… he is an invalid! Akif continues his speech by telling him that with a place to sleep and the necessary care, he may one day be able to walk again.

Suzan lets him stay at home, although she begins to suspect her husband’s words. Will she investigate if Akif is telling the truth and if she is as serious as he says?

