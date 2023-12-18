The Christmas It has a lot of customs associated with it.

Gifts, Christmas greetings to send to your loved ones, the classic lottery, classic desserts or sweets such as nougat or shortbread, the usual decorations or Christmas menus.

It is precisely the latter that we have to talk about today. There are so many options, typical dishes, variety or prices that it is not always easy to get it right. Even more so if you are going to start cooking and any accident in the kitchen can ruin all the effort.

In my personal case, I have made a decision: I'm not touching a frying pan this Christmas.

How am I going to do it? Simple: betting on a Christmas menu from a restaurant or catering specific to the occasion.

Below I leave you with 7 Christmas menus that will allow you to look like the best chef And I'm telling you this from my own experience, since I have tried many of the sites on the list in previous years with excellent results.

Cristina Oria

You won't go wrong with this Christmas menu. and it has practically everything.

It has appetizers such as foie, port jelly, Iberian ham, or sheep's cheese, among many others; main dishes such as salmon pie, pularda or sirloin; or desserts such as panettone or roscón.

The prices of each dish vary from 9 euros for basic items to 170 euros for more prepared dishes.

They usually ship to all of Spain, but on this occasion, as Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday, they only deliver to the Community of Madrid.

The English Court

Another one that doesn't fail either and you still have time to order it without problems. Christmas Eve dinner must be ordered no later than December 21while for New Year's Eve you can do it until December 28.

And the truth is that it has a truly varied and complete menu: starters of all kinds such as prawn salpicón or crayfish cream; main dishes such as Segovia suckling pig, sirloin Wellington or estuary sea bass; and desserts such as chocolate pyramid or nougat mousse.

Prices range from 15 euros to 20 euros per person, depending on what you choose, and you won't regret it. A few years ago I opted for El Corte Inglés and I was not disappointed at all.

Aranda Grill

If you are a meat lover, Asador de Aranda has several perfect christmas menus for the occasion ranging from 50 euros to 80 euros per person.

You can find interesting dishes such as roast lamb, Aranda blood sausage, piquillo peppers or roast suckling pig among the available options.

If you are interested, You can place orders in Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Oviedo, Seville, Valencia or Zaragoza and although they do not deliver on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve, you can always go pick it up at the restaurant itself or order it a day before and keep it in the refrigerator, for example.

Solobuey

Another option to consider with really good dishes. I'm telling you from experience, I've tried some of their menu.

This is a store that delivers throughout Spain and takes between 24 and 48 hours to arrive at your home. Keep in mind that they do not order on holidays, so you will have to buy Christmas dinner a few days before.

The most curious thing is that the dishes come uncooked, but the vast majority are designed to be prepared in the oven or even in the microwave with very detailed instructions, so you will save a lot of time.

On their website you can find an endless number of dishes of all kinds, but a somewhat quick summary: turkey, pularda or chicken, both roasted and raw, salmon tartare or a lot of cheeses of all kinds.

And the price? You have something for all budgets: from 5.70 euros to 70 euros per product.

Mallorca

Another absolute classic with shipments throughout Spain.

It is true that it has higher prices than the rest of the Christmas menus on the list, but I also assure you that the experience is worth it.

In addition, it has some dishes that are more difficult to find, such as lobster, veal shank, legs of Iberian ham or its classic empanadas, which are absolutely delicious.

And of course, you also have their fantastic Christmas desserts such as truffle roscón, Capuccino panettone or traditional log, to name a few examples.

Prices range from 10 euros for the most basic things to 250 euros for the most elaborate dishes.

Vienna Chaplains

If you live in Madrid, the classic Vienna Capellanes has 2 special Christmas menus which have a price of 42 euros and 31 euros per person, respectively, with starter, first, second and dessert, included.

If the menu doesn't convince you, it also has unique dishes such as sirloin Wellington, stuffed pularda, glazed knuckle or roast white beef, to give a few examples, with prices ranging from 25 euros to 225 euros.

The best thing is that it has home delivery and you will only have to place the order 48 hours before.

Catering by Martin Berasategui

Martin Berasategui Catering

And on the other hand, if you live in Barcelona and want to treat yourself to height, Martín Berasategui's catering also has menus designed for Christmas.

The only thing you have to keep in mind is that you will have to go to the store to pick it up and that you can place the order before December 22.

On the menu you can find starters such as lobster cannelloni or Christmas broth, main courses such as duck confit or lamb shoulder and desserts such as tiramisu or panacotta.

Los Christmas menu prices They range from 32 euros to 45 euros per person.