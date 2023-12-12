Even though she herself helped Ayla make Sengül’s life miserable and was aware at all times of the olive oil business scam, Gönül seems willing to betray her ally. Everything to get Orhan back.

Afra’s mother met her ex-husband on the street and confessed to him that she knew who had scammed Sengül and was willing to testify against him so that her family could recover their house, but to do so, Orhan had to help her take revenge on the victim. mother of his children.

The Erens’ uncle rejected the offer immediately, but after thinking it over coldly and seeing how his family is still on the street suffering calamities, he decided to go see Gönül to, much to his regret, accept the deal.

“I will do it for my family. Just for my family,” Orhan emphasizes to Gönül before entering his restaurant and being aware that afterward there will be no turning back. Will Orhan’s sacrifice be worth it? Will the Erens get their house back?

