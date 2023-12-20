Samsung brought its repair program to Spain this summer. This is an option for buyers themselves to repair their Samsung products, with official company spare parts distributed through its website. It aligns with the regulations regarding the right to repair and is a good option if we do not want our phone to spend days in the SAT.

There are two phones that welcome this program and, due to their greater fragility, the possibility of being able to repair them at home makes special sense. We are talking about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, the company's flagship folding devices.

Samsung has announced that these two devices arrive as new additions to the repair program. They thus join models such as the S23, Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Book 2, as well as the rest of the members of the Galaxy family whose components could already be purchased on the web.

Samsung galaxy z fold5

samsung galaxy z zlip5

samsung galaxy s23 ultra

interior screen and battery

526,73 euros

–

front screen

108,94 euros

280,36 euros

208,47 euros

rear glass

34,92 euros

19,17 euros

51,27 euros

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is, as could be expected, the most expensive model to repair. Looking at the price of some of its components, change the interior screen (the one that folds) It has a price of 526.37 euros. The kit does include, however, the replacement battery. In the event that the front panel breaks, the price is much more moderate, just over 100 euros.

It is more than double what it costs to repair an S23 Ultra, whose panel + battery have a price of 208 euros, relatively inexpensive considering the quality of the panel that this device mounts. With a lower resolution but a higher price is the Z Flip5 panel, which with a battery goes up to 280 euros.

These are just some of the components that we can change, Samsung also offers replacements for the power button, volume button, SIM tray, bottom speaker or plate strips.

These are the Samsung devices that we can repair at home

Our colleagues at Xataka Android have compiled all the Samsung devices that, starting today, we can repair at home. Simply order and purchase the components from the Samsung website, along with the tool kit (in case we don't already have one), and proceed.

