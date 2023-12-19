Iron Lung is an independent horror game that has gained immense popularity, so much so that a film adaptation of the project has already been announced. And recently, its creator decided to raise its price on Steam to take advantage of the attention it has generated. Something that has generated certain criticism from the community, to which the developer responded that he did it because: “I want to earn more money.”

But it doesn't just stop at that, since it encourages those who do not agree with the increase not to buy it and to download it illegally. Criticisms that specifically are for an increase of two dollars, now having a price of $8 on Steam. Price adjustment that generated the discomfort we talked about, leading the game's developer, David Szymanski, to issue a response.

In a series of publications on Go back and hack it or something.” Response to those who criticize him in which nothing has been saved, answering quite annoyingly to those who criticize him.

This is made clear in his second post, targeting those who say”He's only doing this for money”, where responds: “Yeah? Don't fuck with me, I make games for a living. “If I didn’t want to make money from them, I wouldn’t charge money for them.” Furthermore, it supports this thought saying: “I like the business model of 'I want money, so I do something that I think is worth money, and you pay me that money and you get it, and we're all happy.' That's all. There is nothing complicated or hidden here.”

Response to criticism of the price increase, which has been well received by its followers on the social network, who tell him: “I never understood how people lose their minds over games under $30. Guys, AAA is $70 now, what are we talking about here? either commenting ironically: “David, absolutely stupid, respecting your customers and charging reasonable prices for high quality products is not what gamers want. They want to be charged $60 for stroller mistakes! “They want to know your opinion about a product marked by the shame of the price they paid for it!”

Although on the other hand and according to some reports, sales of Iron Lung have seen a decline since the price increase, a trend that Szymanski predicts will persist, saying: “It is important to note that this is not intended to gain sympathy,” he added. “It was a conscious decision that I made in the hope that it would turn out to be the right choice in the long term.”

