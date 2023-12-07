Bárbara Rey and Ángel Cristo return from a full Honeymoon. The couple has returned surrounded by journalists who are very curious to know if three have returned.

The actress begins to adapt to her new life in the circus, but she does not want to limit herself to being the master of ceremonies, something that costs her a small dispute with her mother-in-law.

At dinner, Bárbara lets it slip that she would like to do something more than present the numbers: “You are divine as a master of ceremonies, you couldn’t be more beautiful,” Margarita points out.

Her mother-in-law’s comment doesn’t sit well with the young woman: “You can’t be more flowery either,” Barbara defends herself.

Ángel’s father thinks it’s a good idea, but Margarita insists: “She’s not a circus woman. And not to compare, but she looks at Renata, who went from trapeze to taming elephants without her rings falling off.

Ángel Cristo intervenes in the conversation: “Mother, María is my wife and she is undoubtedly a woman of the circus,” but Ángel’s mother does not change her mind: “One is born from the circus, it is not made.”

Later, when Bárbara and Ángel are alone, the young woman comments to her husband how much her mother adores him: “I would like to find my place here.”

Bárbara Rey takes advantage of the moment to try to convince her husband that she is capable of anything: “I want to do the elephant act. I’m telling you honestly, I would like to tame elephants.”

Will he be able to convince Ángel Cristo to do the elephant act?