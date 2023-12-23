Saturday at 5pm

I have been riding motorcycles for over 15 years and, in the last year, I have been looking for a second electric motorcycle. The goal: to use it 100% urban and save my 900cc three-cylinder for the weekends. Saving on gasoline, maintenance and not wearing out an expensive device is something that anyone would want… if the savings were important and fast.

The surprise when looking for electric motorcycles has not been positive: they cost more than twice as much as a gasoline motorcycle. In a car, in which it is easy to drive more than 10,000km a year, amortizing the purchase of an electric one is easier. On an urban motorcycle, intended for journeys of just over 20km per day… the math doesn't work out so easily.

YOUR SEAT

Super soco cpx

Laugh Nuuk

Kymco agility city

Honda PCX

yamaha nmax

Precio

5.290 euros

5.268 euros

8.530 euros

2.399 euros

3.325 euros

3.799 euros

maintenance

Every 5,000 km or year

Every 3,000 km or six months

According to manual

Every 4,000 km or year

Every 8,000 km per year

Every 6,000 km per year

autonomy

133 km in City mode

70 km

140 km (double battery)

120 km Urban mode

About 280 km

More than 300 km

More than 300km

power

9,38 CV

5,36 CV

11 CV

10.4 CV

12,5 CV

12,2 CV

weight

152 kg

143 kg (double battery)

150 kg

131 kg

130 kg

131 kg

The territory of the 125 electric vehicles is a wasteland. Many do not exceed 70 km/h (something extremely dangerous if we want to go out on the highway at some point), others require two batteries to exceed 100 km of autonomy, others are very low in nominal power (although the torque of the electric ones is very above compared to combustion).

What I'm looking for is simple: I want the cheapest motorcycle I can buy, as long as it meets logical characteristics.

The maxim is very simple: I want the bike with the best quality-price ratio. One with a distribution network and workshops officers (not third parties) throughout Spain, and that offers the most for the minimum.





The SEAT MO is the only one that meets the basics: dealer network throughout Spain and at least 100km of autonomy with a removable battery.

Finally, I have two clear candidates in electrical vs combustion territory. The electric candidate is the SEAT MO. Has some 100 km of real autonomy, a decent design, maintenance can be done at a SEAT dealer (you do not depend on third-party associated workshops) and it is, together with its twin sister the Silence S01, one of the best-selling motorcycles in Spain). Its trolley-type battery means that I can charge it at home (there is no charger network where I live) and it does not need two batteries to exceed 100km.

Rivals like the Super Soco CPX are far behind in power, and its own workshop network is non-existent (at least, at the time I write this piece). There are authorized distributors, yes. This model requires two batteries to exceed 100km of autonomy and has very short maintenance periods. Discarded for what I'm personally looking for.





The gasoline candidate leaves no doubt: the Kymco Agility City 125. It is the best-selling gasoline scooter in Spainless than 2,500 euros for a fully functional and current 125.

I should also comment that I am referring at all times to the RRP of these vehicles without discounts and without a MOVES plan. There is quite a trick when it comes to these aids. Its processing is not simple, in case it is granted They are not immediate (they usually take about a year), the amount that has been paid to us must be declared and it is essential to scrap an old vehicle to access the maximum amount. In the case of purchasing a new scooter, the latter is quite complicated.

Thus, I assume that buying a decent gasoline scooter costs me 2,399 euros. With the SEAT MO we are going to 5,290 euros (in case anyone loses sleep about the MOVES issue, at the end of the piece we will talk about the discount). Despite this, savings on gasoline, road tax and maintenance could balance the scales. Let's check it out.

Doing the math on a gasoline motorcycle vs. an electric motorcycle





The first expense that comes to mind when we buy an electric vehicle is gasoline. How much would we save per year if we switched to electric? In cars with an average consumption of between 5 and 8 liters, fuel costs can represent a significant monthly spike. On a scooter, consumption barely goes from 2L to 100, so things change. Still, the MO's small 5.6kWh battery has a tiny cost per recharge.

Let's talk about saving on gasoline

It is not easy to make an exact calculation, with a fuel that seems to vary month to month and with which we do not know what will happen in a year. This savings also It will depend entirely on the annual mileage we do. The case I tell is completely personal and appropriate to the small city where I live (Granada).

In much larger cities, with long distances, the savings would be much greater. In my case, traveling to the city center means a distance of 7.9km. Let's round up, about 10 km and 10km return: 20 km daily. 400 km a month. 4,800km per yeara more than logical figure (even high) for a scooter.

The Kymco Agility City has an approved average consumption of 2.4 liters, so doing 400 km with gasoline at 1.50 euros would cost us 14.40 euros per month, 144 euros per year.

The Seat MO has a 5.6 kWh battery that has a great feature: can be charged at home. Here, again, it will depend on the circumstance of each user. If you can charge the motorcycle at work, the electricity cost will be zero. In my case this is not possible, and I would charge the motorcycle at home. The SEAT MO is a vehicle that I have been able to test and, in real use, the real range is (hopefully) around 100 km. Recharging this motorcycle, assuming that we have a stable rate of 0.15 cents per kWh, would cost us (approximately) 84 cents per 100 km. In this case, the monthly expense would be 3.36 euros and the annual expense would be 40.32 euros, a huge saving compared to Agility City.

circulation tax





Another advantage of electric motorcycles is that they do not pay road tax. However, this tribute is symbolic in the event that we have a 125 cc scooter. Specifically, in the town where I live, the tax is 6.74 euros per year.

Maintenance

The third expense derived from a vehicle and in which electric vehicles have an advantage is maintenance. There is no oil, there is no engine. Here I have to make a small nuance: changing the oil on a scooter (its main maintenance) is ridiculously easy. As much as loosening a screw so that the oil comes out, changing a filter with a screw wrench and refilling it.

The price of a top quality 10W-40L oil is 8.79 euros per liter (Castrol Power1), so filling the 900cc would cost us 7.9 euros. The price of the oil filter is about 10 euros, so For less than 20 euros we would have the annual maintenance done If what we are looking for is to save. We are not going to be so optimistic and we are going to talk about workshop prices, since we understand that the majority will go through the checkout. Kymco quotes us some 100 euros by standard review.

Every 10,000km, Kymco recommends changing bearings and every 20,000km, belts. The set of bearings costs around 10 euros, and the original belt costs about 30 euros. The rest of the maintenance elements are similar in both vehicles: tires, brake pads, etc.

In the case of SEAT, They budget us 110 euros for the annual review of the SEAT MO. Both budgets cover basic inspections, both motorcycles will need wheels and other consumables that we do not include (similar in price for both).

The accounts, excel in hand

To carry out the final calculations, we have used the Excel from our article with the calculator for electric cars vs gasoline. We have modified the charging point section to manually enter the electricity cost. The results are quite surprising.

We start with the calculation at 10 years, or at 48,000km.





Between the SEAT MO and the Kymco Agility City there are 2891 euros difference, more than what Kymco itself costs. This is the main point that makes amortizing the electric vehicle so complicated in this particular case.

Maintenance costs are very similar; in fact, SEAT inspections are more expensive. Over 10 years or 48,000km we will have spent on revisions (not counting tires and consumables), some 1,000 euros in each of them.

As for parking and road tax, the figure is not relevant. Motorcycles do not pay blue zoneand the price of the road tax of only €6.7 for the 125cc means that we only pay 67 euros.

The maintenance is similar, none of them pay parking and a 125cc barely pays taxes. The savings would come mainly from not paying for gasoline

Taking into account that: neither of them pays for parking, the reviews have similar prices and in terms of taxes the amount of the 125cc is ridiculous, the main saving point of the electric motorcycle would come from its consumption.

Here we are talking about only 40 euros a year to travel 4,800 km, compared to the 144 that it costs us to fuel the gasoline motorcycle. After 10 years, we will have spent 400 euros on electricity compared to 1,440 euros on gasoline (being tremendously optimistic, because no one knows what the price of fuel will be in 10 years). Even with this saving of 1000 euros, the accounts do not balance with the 2891 euros that we paid more for the electricity.

It is also relevant to keep in mind that this type of motorcycles offer a battery warranty up to 40,000km, a fairly high figure for such a small battery.

If they deducted 1,300 euros from the MOVES plan, the SEAT MO would be around 4,000 euros. Here It would take just over six years (28,000km) to pay off the electric motorcycle. We have been quite generous with the annual mileage, since in rainy seasons, winter, days of extreme heat and more, it is usual to resort to the car or public transportation, thus reducing the mileage of the scooter.

