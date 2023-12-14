The three anecdotes that you probably don't know about The Big Bang Theory, and some rules that were broken and that the public didn't realize.

Throughout the 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory, many anecdotes occurred, but the public does not know it. And there were a series of rules that most of the actors and actresses in the series followed almost to the letter, but with certain exceptions.

If you look back, you will see many episodes of The Big Bang Theory in which the main characters appear dressed in superhero costumes, specifically from the DC universe.

This is no coincidence, given that CBS, which belongs to Warner Bros., had the rights to DC content, but not from MCU.

In this way, it was logical that the characters opted for costumes of something that they kept the rights to, given that if they had used Marvel costumes the move would have been more expensive.

Another aspect that is not well known to the public, is that the male actors on the show were never allowed to grow beards or mustaches..

With the exception of a particular episode that was made after returning from a trip, the producers did not want the characters to grow beards in case the series' ratings fell, given that there was a lot of money at stake.

However, Kaley Cuoco, although he was prohibited from cutting his hair, he did do so at one particular moment, when he participated in an independent film, something that did not sit well with the producers. Luckily, this aesthetic change in his hair did not affect the subsequent ratings of his character in the series.

And another anecdote, there was a time when the series was on the air, basically because Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons earned significantly more than the rest of the actors and actresses.

However, the three who earned the most had the detail of lowering their salaries so that the rest of the cast's salaries were raised, so the series could continue without problems.