A video has shown the alleged child abuse that takes place in a daycare center in Mallorca. One of the teachers, and also the director of the center, recognizes him in an audio and notifies one of the mothers.

“Are you hearing your son cry? Well, I sat him down to eat and when I put the macaroni on him, he threw them away. And I took the macaroni and planted them on his head, okay?” he says in the Audio.

A cruel retaliation with a report of injuries that certify the abuse and that, according to the doctors, the child, barely 3 years old, had burns on the scalp and bruises.

The alleged abuser was arrested when the victim's father went with the police to the daycare center and, at that time, the teacher did not show remorse. Despite the evidence, the judge closed the case.

After months of investigation, the little boy's parents believe they know what went wrong and that, in an incomprehensible way, his former lawyer did not present the two key pieces of evidence: the audio of the teacher and the video of the child recounting the alleged abuse.

For this reason they want the case to be reopened with a new lawyer, because, since the day the abuse occurred, the child wakes up with nightmares and cries when having to go to a new daycare.

His parents want the justice system to permanently close the center and prove that the teacher committed abuse with the little boy.

We spoke with the father of the minor, a victim of alleged child abuse

Luis is the father of the 3-year-old boy who has been a victim of alleged child abuse. He explained that the case has finally been reopened and the lawyer has changed, which gives them the possibility of adding things, including audio and video.

“We want to extend the complaint to the daycare center and call the police as a witness,” he said, in addition to requesting a restraining order and for the daycare center to be closed.

Right now, the center is closed for holidays and the owner is outside of Mallorca, but throughout 2023 she has been working. “In fact, I ran into her in town,” her father explained, adding that he believes he is unpunished for what happened.

“He spent about 1 hour with the macaroni in his head,” said the child's father, because that is the time that passed from when he sent him the audio until he arrived at the daycare.

