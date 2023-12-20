The marriage between Bárbara and Ángel is not going as she thought. Almost eight years have passed since they got married and since Ángel allowed himself to be influenced by Cata, the tamer is not having the best moment.

After a night of partying at Ángel's house, the next morning, little Sofía is about to take cocaine because of her father. Barbara explodes, she is tired of this situation and decides to pack her suitcase to leave forever.

Blasco tries to stop her, but it's useless, Bárbara is clear. At that moment, Ángel arrives and begs Barbara to forgive him, that things are going to change: “Maria, please.”

The couple has a strong struggle in the presence of all the circus workers: “You idiot kills yourself, but you don't kill my children, you understand?” she says, full of rage.

Ángel hugs Bárbara when she tells him that all this is bullshit: “I want to change María, I swear on my life that I am going to change and I am going to leave everything,” says Ángel.

María does not know whether to believe him, but finally decides to give her husband one last chance: “The last Angel, the last, but things are going to change from now on,” María points out before picking up the suitcase and leaving. Can an abuser really change?