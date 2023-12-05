Since Ahmet backed down on his decision to recognize Ömer as his son, every meeting between them has been full of tension and, on most occasions, they have not even spoken to each other.

However, since Ahmet discovered that his wife had locked his mother in the basement before her death, it seems that he has empathized more with his son and has realized how contaminated the environment in which he lived was.

Ömer meets his father at his grandmother’s grave and, as soon as he sees him, he admits that he would not have gone if he knew he would be there. Furthermore, he once again blames him for not having reported his wife to the police, although Ahmet continues to defend that he has only done it for his children.

“Do you remember what we promised my mother in the hospital? We promised him that we would take care of each other,” Ahmet reminds the young man. Ömer was willing to fulfill it, but the day Ahmet turned his back on him something changed in him.

“I still hope to be able to fulfill the promise we made to him,” confesses Ahmet, apparently repentant. Will Ömer manage to forgive him and give him a new chance as a father one day?

