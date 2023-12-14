Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke He shared the speech on his social networks that he had prepared for the Game Awards 2023 ceremony, but that in the end he could not recite in full despite the fact that Baldur's Gate 3 was recognized as the best game of 2023, in addition to obtaining 6 of the 7 awards for which it was eligible .

All this due to the controversial measure that was implemented during the event that the winners could not be on stage for more than a minute because the organization did not want it to extend more than the 3 and a half hours that it was supposed to last.

Because of this, the GOTY director was left wanting to express everything he felt in the live broadcast. Therefore, through your X account @LarAtLarianhas shared everything he wanted to say at that moment, with a thank you to his fans, pointed out the situation he experienced on stage and criticized the state of the current video game industry.

“Winning Game of the Year is a great honor and I first want to thank everyone who voted for us and congratulate all the other nominees. This has been an incredibly competitive year and each of you would have deserved to win this award. (…) While 30 seconds is a little short, there is nothing like the Game Awards and it is an incredible achievement,” he wrote, sounding very similar to what he ended up saying.

He also explained the reason why he was wearing armor at the ceremony: “I wore armor because BG3 (Baldur's Gate 3) is a game that could not exist without our community of players and I wanted to pay tribute to how important they have been to the development”.

He mentioned the massive layoffs that the industry suffered this year

Now, near the end, after so many thanks to his team, he lamented the layoffs that have caused a crisis within many video game developers and companies throughout the year, although he specifically referred to the case of the Dungeons and Dragons, who helped them create Baldur's Gate 3.

“I'm very sorry to hear that many of you were laid off.. It is sad to realize that of the people who were in the original meeting room, almost no one is left. I hope everyone ends well,” she commented.

It was undoubtedly the worst thing that the world of video games suffered this year and it went more or less unnoticed due to the number of big releases there were. But, according to developer Farhan Noor (whose figures you can corroborate at videogamelayoffs.com), more than 9 thousand people have been fired from companies such as Epic Games, Embracer Group, Microsoft Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and many more unfortunately.

The figures for layoffs in the industry this year, source: videogamelayoffs.com/

The creative wanted to make special mention of members of the team that worked on the game and who do not receive the recognition they should. “QA, localization, customer support, operations, publishing, game testers and all the other developers at Larian, BG3 wouldn't exist without you and you all deserve to be very proud of this.”

He also talked about the members who died and what unleashed the wave of criticism of The Game Awards for cutting his speech. “I want to dedicate this award to the friends and family we lost during development, including Jim, our lead cinema animator, who passed away last month, and personally to my father, who passed away the week before we launched our early access campaign.”

Finally, he closed with a more positive message about how video games are an art form that deserves to be respected on the level of cinema and music. “Many developers, myself included, create games because they love seeing others interact with their creations in a way that only games can offer.”

