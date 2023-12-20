Has anyone managed to get Windows 10 Mobile working on an old MacBook Pro. The feat is quite curious because we are talking about two very different platforms. Apple computers at that time were designed to run macOS and Microsoft's operating system, for its part, was compatible with smartphones and phablets.

But for a 22-year-old technology fan, the aforementioned has not been an impediment. Martin Nobel, which is the young man's name, has published a video on his YouTube channel in which you can see Windows 10 Mobile starting with its classic blue tiles on a MacBook Pro with an Intel processor from late 2008.

Windows 10 Mobile en un MacBook Pro de 2008

This isn't the first time we've seen Windows running on a Mac. This has been an official possibility for a long time thanks to Boot Camp, a multiboot utility and wizard that allowed you to run Microsoft operating systems on Apple devices. And we say allowed because this possibility disappeared with the arrival of Apple Silicon.

Well, Nobel has not used Boot Camp or an officially supported system. Their choice has been Windows 10 Mobile, which has resulted in an increase in the difficulty of achieving their goal. As explained in a blog post, it all started with downloading a Windows 10 Mobile x86 VHD image from Visual Studio 2015.

The next step was to use PowerISO to create a boot drive with the aforementioned VHD image using a SATA drive. Then you have made some changes to the Windows registry to prevent Windows 10 Mobile from crashing. The last thing has been as simple as replacing the MacBook disk with the SATA disk with the image.





As we can see in the video, the system works with surprising fluidity. And not only that. In addition, it very precisely adapts the size of the applications to the wide screen of the MacBook Pro. The Settings and “Start menu” sections look almost identical to what we could find in the desktop version of Windows 10.

Currently, the prominence of Windows in the consumer market is limited to laptops and desktop computers. But this experiment can help us remember that Microsoft envisioned a different future for its operating system. I wanted Windows 10 to also be present on a much wider range of devices.

That ambitious idea came accompanied by an interface adaptable to each type of screen and universal applications (which still exist). But, although Satya Nadella has recently acknowledged that it may have been the wrong decision, Microsoft decided to put an end to Windows 10 Mobile, successor to Windows Phone, in 2019.

Images: Martin Nobel

In Engadget: Adobe gives up buying Figma. Regulatory pressure prevents what was going to be one of the biggest sales in the industry