The trial between Barbara Rey and Ángel Cristo for custody of their children has begun. The tamer has sued his wife for abandoning the home, while she accuses him of mistreatment.

Any witness can be decisive in ensuring that Bárbara retains custody of her children. However, to her surprise, Ángel has bought the entire company and no one wants to testify in her favor.

Bárbara, desperate, does not hesitate to visit Blasco to ask him to please testify in her favor. He witnessed the bruises she had on her body, the fights and knows very well that Barbara is an abused woman.

“I need you to tell the whole truth,” he begs. Barbara looks at her, does she still have feelings for her? Blasco looks at her, and after seeing how much he pleads with her, he agrees to testify on her behalf.

But will Blasco be able to betray the tamer and testify in favor of Bárbara Rey?