Ángel and Bárbara face a court battle for the custody of their children, but the tamer has bought the entire company and no one wants to testify in favor of Bárbara, who suffers at the thought of losing her children.

Bárbara, desperate, tries to get the king's help, although it seems that now, when things are not going well for her, Juan Carlos I does not want to know anything about her.

After a threatening call, Bárbara manages to get Juan Carlos to receive her: “It's been a long time,” says His Majesty.

Bárbara tells him that she has never had to insist so much to see him: “Receiving you is a sign of the affection I have for you,” he points out. Bárbara asks him for help, she has to ensure that her children do not stay with Ángel Cristo.

Juan Carlos asks her how he can help her: “I need the tapes, I know that you have been watching me all these years and that absolutely everything that has happened in my house has been recorded,” he says.

With those tapes, Bárbara could win the trial, but Juan Carlos acts surprised: “I don't know what you're talking about and in the hypothetical case that that is true, it wouldn't have been me who ordered it,” he assures.

The King tells him that it must have been the Intelligence Services and that if they were there, he would not have access to them: “The behavior of a King must be exemplary, it is difficult for you to win the trial taking into account your past,” he adds. .

María can't believe what she hears. Her only “mistake” has been sleeping with whoever she wanted while she was single: “I always wanted to have a family, and when I got it I left everything for my children and my husband, to whom I have always been faithful. In return I have received insults, humiliation, beatings… while everyone, including you, looked the other way,” Barbara tells him.

The starlet is clear: “I'm paying to be a woman.” Will it be the end of a love story between Bárbara Rey and Juan Carlos I?