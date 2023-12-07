Live streaming on Twitch has become a regular job for thousands of content creators, even though many people believe otherwise. And in addition to the fact that their daily streams demand time and sometimes a lot of effort, they generate good income. Something that many streamers in South Korea could lose, after Twitch closes its operations in that country in 2024, causing many Korean creators to think about changing platforms or even emigrating.

An example of this is a Korean streamer with the nickname Yummy_2, who has been offering content in English since 2020 on Twitch, mainly within the “Just Chatting” category. And like many other Korean streamers, Yummy_2 was surprised on December 5, 2023 to learn that Twitch will close its operations in South Korea on February 27, 2024. A decision that will suddenly cut off an important source of income or in certain cases, the main one.

According to what he said in a stream on December 6, the two options that we advanced have been considered: changing platforms or leaving the country. But the big fear of switching to another site to stream is that she is not sure if her fans will follow her if she streams on another platform, such as YouTube. And alternatively, Yummy_2 could continue streaming on Twitch from another country. However, as the streamer explains, she would have to create a new account and work again to obtain partner status on Twitch.

Something that he told with great sadness and with teary eyes, a moment that was saved in a Twitch clip that has gone viral, which at the time of writing this note, has more than 160 thousand views.

Twitch leaves South Korea due to too high costs

In an official blog post, Twitch indicates that it will close in South Korea due to the high costs of its operations in the country. In this publication, it also mentions that an attempt has already been made to reduce operating costs by limiting the quality of the streams to 720p.

In addition, he assures that the recordings of the streams (VODs) became inaccessible for Korean users. However, it is claimed that the costs of operating Twitch in Korea are 10 times higher than in other countries. Korean streamers now face a difficult decision.

