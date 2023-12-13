The new duels in La Pista between the guests who have arrived at Pasapalabra have begun with high voltage. Hugo Salazar has faced Paula Prendes and sparks have already flown between the two. Furthermore, the singer started with the label of favorite in this test and has ended up ‘angry’ about that label. And he exhibited a “winning” character at the beginning of the program!

After listening to the second fragment, Paula has made a great effort to remember the song. “She is super sensual,” she said, trying to hum in a rock voice. There came Hugo’s first joke, who hummed just like her. “Are you imitating Paula?” Roberto Leal asked him.

The presenter then gave them the title in other words, but neither of the two guests was able to come up with the correct solution. Of course, the “full throttle” that Paula proposed and Hugo’s “I escape in the car” are now left in the annals of funny answers to the test.

The disagreement between the two has gotten worse because the singer has complained about being, as a musician, “the moral loser of this test. “I looked like an ass,” he stated, pointing out his rival as ‘guilty’. “I didn’t know you and now you’re going to dislike me,” Paula responded. Relive this moment in the video!