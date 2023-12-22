Halit has regained his fortune, as well as his shares in Holding Argun. At the end of the day he will once again be the full owner of the building where the offices are located and he wanted to visit Şahika.

Kaya's sister fears the consequences of Halit's wrath. The young woman feels cornered, she knows that with power he can hurt her a lot. How will she plan to get revenge on her?

However, the manager appears calm and serene, and affirms that he has already “overcome” what happened to him when he went bankrupt. “Revenge is for the weak,” he snapped at Kaya's sister.

Şahika can't believe Halit's behavior; at any other time, the anger would have been terrible. She is afraid that she will fire Kerim and take away his power, but she will have to wait for the shareholders meeting to find out what he plans.

Halit has been very enigmatic! Will he plan to do something to her? Is the businessman up to something? Is it really her serenity in the face of everything she has done to him?

