The Christmas season is always said to be moments of joy, but in my case, despite this being true, it is also a touch of anxiety when it comes to choosing the perfect gifts for my family.

Everyone has their own tastes and unique personality, and I want to make sure that their gifts at least serve a purpose and not just gather dust in a drawer. In the end you invest money that you want at least to be useful for something.

The big problem is the same as always, which you have probably also encountered: but now what do I buy from them? Year after year it seems that things get even more complicated and, taking into account that, for example, my brother's birthday falls on Christmas Eve, December becomes very difficult for me when it comes to having good ideas.

Sometimes we operate with a wish list, but my family has a big failure. Except for my brother—and me— They love surprises and that is a very big problem for my well-being in general..

You never know what to buy, if they are going to like your gift or if you have invested totally useless money because they don't need it, it isn't their size, they don't like the color or thousands of situations that make you almost rethink why the gift exists. Christmas.

With this whole chaotic and stressful situation in mind, an idea occurred to me. I always think that, in emergency situations, Technology is always there to give you a push and help you, and of course, what tool has triumphed in 2023? Our dear ChatGPT.

After all, who better to help me choose gift options than a language model trained on millions of data points and with a brain that collects it all?

This week I have decided to take a look to see what ChatGPT proposes to give to my family these dates And, I can say that despite not finding the key, it has served as a guide for me to click and go straight to the perfect gift.

Computer Hey

What ideas would ChatGPT give me if I asked about my family's Christmas gifts?

Qualify before anything else, It's not going to give you exactly the idea you dreamed of at first. At least I spent a while using this tool based on artificial intelligence, gradually adjusting what I was looking for for each one, since, as you can see in the previous image, the answers are quite broad and vague despite asking it to specify .

After several rounds, the results gradually improved:

“For your father”:

“Travel clock with multiple time zones: you can find stylish options in travel accessories stores or on specialized websites such as Amazon,” Travel cable organizer kit: ideal for keeping all your electronic devices in order.

“For your mother”:

“Custom Map Necklace: Look for options at online jewelry stores like Etsy or custom accessory stores.” “Map Blanket – Perfect for Cozy Reading Nights.”

“For your brother”:

“Limited Edition Action Figures: Browse comic book specialty stores or search websites like Sideshow Collectibles.” “Next-generation virtual reality glasses: You can find options like the Oculus Rift at tech stores like Best Buy or directly on the Oculus website.” “Comic books signed by notable artists: Look for exclusive issues at local comic shops or online through platforms like eBay or Comic-Con.”

Computer Hey

After several more attempts, I was finally able to direct the chatbot towards what I was looking for, at least from him. He started giving me great ideas like a Patagonia brand waterproof travel backpack, a rechargeable reading lamp for books or even the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum robot vacuum cleaner.

Precisely with respect to this last idea and knowing that my brother has just moved, it seemed really right to me.. It is true that I have not bought that one specifically, but I have found great discounts to get a similar one and of somewhat better quality.

This is how you can put it into practice and get the most out of ChatGPT

ChatGPT, as you already know, is designed to maintain natural language conversations and provide relevant and consistent answers to a wide variety of questions and topics.

But of course, he is not a demigod capable of reading your mind and he needs a good structure and taking into account some keys in your request so that the result is what you are looking for. That's where prompts come into play.

These, simply put, are those instructions, questions or text inputs that you give to a computer system or artificial intelligence to obtain a response or generate a specific output.

It is important to note that the prompt can influence the output generated by the model. Small changes in this can lead to very different responses. Furthermore, the quality and relevance of the response also depend on the capacity of the model and its training with previous data.

Here I leave you with Some key points and tips to make ChatGPT results as perfect as possible and help you with Christmas gifts too:

Be specific in your word count and put more than you need, as this gives you the option to trim the content as needed. Don't be afraid to ask him to add more. This can be especially helpful when you're trying to gain a deeper understanding of a particular topic, as is the case with your family's tastes. Understand its limitations and keep in mind that it may not always get things 100% right. It is better to create outlines rather than full content. It is recommended to use ChatGPT as a starting point for content creation, rather than relying on it entirely. Make sure your request is clear and concise. You can ask him to rephrase his answer. Use keywords: This can be especially useful when you are looking for specific information on a particular topic. Review content for accuracy: This step is essential to ensure that the content you receive from ChatGPT is of high quality and can be used for what you intend.

As you can see, ChatGPT is a pretty powerful tool, although there are other chatbots, which can help you in many different ways.

Whether you need help writing content, generate ideas for future gifts or answer questions, ChatGPT has the solutionbut of course, there is no need to despair.