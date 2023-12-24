Rush is bad company. Even more so if we have them when we want to refuel at a gas station with our vehicle and, due to a mistake, we take the wrong hose. What can we do, how can it affect our vehicle and what are the possible solutions it may have? We tell you everything you need to know about it, although we hope you never need it.

There are many situations that can cause us to make mistakes when refueling. If this problem occurs with our regular car, it may be the result of a mistake or the rush of everyday life. However, it may also happen when we rent a car or when we borrow one for a few days as a replacement vehicle.

Be that as it may, and although it may initially sound strange, the reality is that making a mistake when refueling is a very everyday situation that, although it is true that it can cause a certain alert, there is a solution. Although, yes, it will not be easy or quick.

What's wrong with the car?

Let's start by analyzing the consequences that we can have on our vehicle if we make the previously mentioned mistake. To do this, we will analyze the two possible errors separately:

If we refuel diesel in a gasoline car: In this case, from the first moment we turn on the car we will notice how it does not work correctly, which should alert us that there is something that is not working as it should. The best thing we can do is stop immediately, although always respecting the safety of the rest of the cars circulating around us. In this way, we will prevent the diesel from reaching the catalyst and forcing us to have to face a major repair. It is also important to know that the diesel hose is larger than the gasoline hose and, therefore, it is not easy to make a mistake without realizing it, unlike what happens in the following case. If we refuel with gasoline instead of diesel: Gasoline will damage the fuel filter from the first moment. And, furthermore, if we insist on continuing to circulate, which will not be possible in most cases, we will cause damage to the injection pump or even to the injectors themselves. In this case, the cost of the repair will increase considerably.

What I can do

Once we have seen how this type of error affects the car, it is time to know what we can do about it. We will differentiate two situations that, in the end, can have a notable impact on the final result of this situation.

If we realize at the gas station: This is the best situation we can face, especially if we do not have many liters refueled. The first thing we have to do is stop refueling immediately and, above all, do not start the vehicle to avoid causing further damage. Once we have informed the gas station of the situation, we must call the roadside assistance service to solve the problem. They must remove the fuel and clean the tank if necessary, which, depending on the amount of fuel refueled, may require a greater or lesser amount of time. If we have already started and have been able to drive: Although in the most modern cars it is not possible to drive with gasoline in a diesel engine, in the older ones it is still possible to travel a few kilometers. If this is our case, we must turn off the engine immediately, try to stop it on the shoulder and follow the same steps as before: call our insurance company. In this case, they will probably have to spend more time carrying out the repair, since the entire system will need to be checked once the fuel has been removed.