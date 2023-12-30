If you have been somewhat disconnected from current affairs, tell you that today everyone is talking and joining Threads, Meta's text-based application, in the purest X (Twitter) style.

The app received 5 million subscriptions in its first 4 hours and had more than 100 million users in July, according to the company. making it the most downloaded app in history.

Several brands, celebrities and other prominent figures joined in the first minutes of its premiere in the US: Billboard, HBO and Netflix had accounts set up almost at the same time as the launch, and Sarah Jessica Parker, Oprah and Kim Kardashian also registered.

Now, finally, it has arrived in the European Union and, therefore, in Spain, and despite having tried it since its first days, this week I have been giving the application a go, seeing how it works, evaluating which characters on the Spanish scene joins and assessing whether it will end with X (Twitter).

Let's go in parts if you are still lost, what is Threads and how does it work?

Finally free to download in the EU, Threads is a text-based conversation app that, according to Meta, is designed to be a space “where communities come together to discuss everything, from the topics they are interested in today to what they “will be trending tomorrow. Whatever interests you, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things, or create a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

Simply put, it is a simple application that allows people to compose and share those messages in real time. As you probably already know, it looks like a Twitter clone with the ability to write short posts that can also include images and videos, and can be shared and commented on..

Initially, as mentioned before, the app arrived with force, registering more than two million users in the first two hours and exceeding five million in just four hours. However, it is true that little by little it has been deflating. It has lost up to 79% of its global users, according to SimilarWeb figures, and up to 85% in total in the United States, where it has the greatest presence.

Users can participate by liking, commenting, reposting, including quoting a post, and sharing to their Instagram story or feed.

Precisely, Threads' key distinction is its integration into the broader Meta ecosystemallowing users to keep the same username and follow the same accounts as on Instagram, easing the transition for the 2 billion users of this platform.

Also noteworthy is that the timeline is algorithmic and it seems that there is no way to establish that only your contacts appear. As for the character limit, from what has been verified, it is 500.

A few days ago it was learned that Threads will be compatible with ActivityPub, the same open and decentralized protocol used by Mastodon. To give you a slight idea of ​​this, it means that it will be interoperable with this social network, but also with many others such as Mozilla or WordPress, so this aspect looks pretty good.

After a week of trying Threads, this is my opinion

The big advantage and difference that exists with respect to X is that Threads does not require building a network from scratch, since it is fed directly from Instagram. This gives a great opportunity for those users who have already accumulated a good number of followers on Instagram.

However, initial user feedback suggests that the most common complaint is that Threads shows too many unfollowed accounts in the feed.

Despite this, the key question is who should consider using Threads. The answer is simple: anyone who feels like exploring a new network away, for the moment, from the toxicity of

In my opinion, Threads currently serves as a complement for communication in close circles, ultimately being an extension of Instagram. Although its popularity is undeniable, current functionality cannot completely replace the X offering.

So, will it end up replacing X (Twitter)?

While many consider Threads to be the “Twitter killer,” It is still unknown whether Zuckerberg's latest app will completely replace the Musk-owned platform. However, Zuckerberg is known for his competitiveness and has taken advantage of rival apps' features in the past.

It is true that in its beginnings it had a truly surprising adoption, although it later deflated and it seems that it is having great acceptance in the EU. We have to wait and see what happens in a few months when that feeling of newness disappears.

Answering the question, and giving my totally subjective opinion, despite the fact that we are living in quite turbulent times regarding X, The great impact of this social network worldwide is undeniable. Despite the complaints, continuous changes – often for the worse – of Elon Musk and the flight of many famous personalities, he remains a titan of social networks that is already part of our lives.

In my case, no, I'm not going to delete X to switch to Threads. I will live with both and let the market decide. In the end I will move with the masses, since, in my case, I only use social networks as an information platform—and gossip—and not to publish content.

Despite the initial positive response from users, the real test for Threads will be maintaining its long-term appeal. The similarity with Twitter, which is its strength, could also become its weakness if users consider it to be too similar. Brand loyalty and Threads' ability to differentiate itself in the social media market will be key factors in its long-term success.