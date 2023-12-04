Exactly five days ago I decided to try, why not, a new method of those that billionaires do and that, according to them, the entire society should follow to the letter if we want to improve as people in all areas.

This is not the first time that, for a little less than a week, I have tried this type of methods, since I have carried out the Monk Method to break procrastination, the Pomodoro Method to improve my productivity or even the “rule of 5 hours” by Elon Musk and Bill Gates to be more productive.

Now it’s the turn of the Deep Work o Deep Work, a method that has been attributed to the legendary Bill Gates. With this, it is time for you to know my experience and how during these days I have tried to get the most out of this method, to see, if I am lucky, something from Gates sticks to me.

Before starting, clarify that this craze for Deep Work is not limited to Bill Gates; Other leaders, like Elon Musk, also adopt this method to boost their productivity. Although both are very different, they share a belief in the effectiveness of this approach.

Discovering this Bill Gates method: What is Deep Work?

Deep Work is presented as an approach that boosts productivity by eliminating distractions and allowing full immersion in essential tasks. Bill Gates, more than recognized for his success at Microsoft, has used this method throughout his career, highlighting the importance of deep concentration.

The process Start by identifying and eliminating all sources of distraction in your work environment. In my case, this meant saying goodbye to the tempting presence of the mobile phone, social networks and any element that could divert my attention.

Then, time blocking comes into play, assigning specific hours to solve different objectives. In this case, choosing times of day when my energy and focus were at their highest was crucial. Furthermore, I chose to follow the recommendation of an intensive but short day, with flexible intervals for breaks.

This is how I put the Depp Work method to the test

Going now to my test – and leaving Gates’s obsessions aside – with this method, The truth is that implementing the Deep Work It required a considerable change in my daily routine, which at first was really hard.. I eliminated distractions—I usually work with my phone next to me—creating a workspace that is as clean and organized as possible.

Following Gates’ philosophy, I tried to surround myself with an environment in which I only had my computer, leaving aside the use of the double screen as well.

The “time blocking” to say, yes, that became my faithful ally, assigning specific hours of the day to solve key tasks such as, in my case, producing news or reports.

Clearly, I have seen that my productivity increased as the days went by, especially because I put away those little things that, even if it was only for a short time, caused me to get distracted and have to get back on track.

If you add to all this that small feeling that has occurred to me with other methods of achievement and goal achieved, The truth is that it is quite comforting and encourages you to give more of yourself..

This is how Bill Gates works and operates to become a billionaire: 4 disciplines come into play

But, What leads figures like Bill Gates to adopt and encourage others to use Deep Work? The answer is clear when learning about lesser-known aspects of his life and career. In his college days, Gates was not only notable for his technological genius, but also for his passion for poker.

Walter Isaacson, Gates’ biographer, reveals that the founder of Microsoft dedicated entire nights to this game, showing an enormous, almost sickly, ability to focus on something and persevere until the end. “He would win $300 one night and lose $600 the next. While Bill was losing thousands of dollars that fall, he kept telling me, ‘I’m getting better,'” he explains.

This approach focuses on putting aside distractions and obsessively persisting until completion. This distinctive trait, evident in Gates’s life, connects directly with the central concept of Deep Work.

Regarding the four disciplines that I mention in the title, comment that I was reading some guidelines to follow to improve the application of this method to my daily life.

Reading in Newport, the principles established in the book “The 4 Disciplines of Execution” are mentioned, which seek to achieve important objectives. Although these disciplines are originally designed to be applied in the business setting, they are equally valuable when considered on an individual level.

Discipline 1: focus on what is most important

This first discipline suggests directing efforts toward the most important objectives during intense work hours.

Keeping these goals in your mind facilitates the ability to ignore distractions that do not help long-term goals.. A practical strategy I used is to use sticky notes on your desk to list your top priorities so you are constantly reminded of them.

Discipline 2: Act on key measures

As they explain, increasing the time dedicated weekly to a state of solid concentration naturally places you in a favorable position to achieve established objectives.

Discipline 3: Maintain a compelling scoreboard

Track hours spent doing deep work and showing it visibly can be motivating. It is suggested to keep a manual record with pencil and paper, although you can also opt for automation using time tracking tools.

Discipline 4: Establish a cadence of responsibility

In the absence of a boss or superior, Committing to daily or weekly progress reviews becomes basic. Reviewing this control panel and ensuring that it is being met allows us to evaluate why the objectives are not being achieved and adjust the strategy accordingly. Additionally, they mention that exceeding objectives easily may indicate the need for additional challenges.

My reflection after trying Bill Gates’ ‘Depp Work’ method for a week

With all this, it is clear that My experience, totally subjective, with Bill Gates’ method was not an easy task at the beginning, but the results could be seen in a short time..

The ability to focus very intensely on a task, despite sometimes being complex due to forces external to me, allowed me to advance in all types of projects, in this case work projects, in a faster and better way. Logically, the elimination of distractions greatly contributed to this being achieved..

Also, seeing that it really works, I have tried to bring this method not only to my workspace, but also to time management in general, planning my day based on the moments of greatest productivity.

As I always say at the end of these articles, The key is to follow them to the letter if you feel capable, but there is also room to tweak it if you need it.looking for what points are favorable for you and adapting them to the extent that they are truly positive and not a daily fight against you or against time.