Cleaning the house: a task as necessary as it is feared. Faced with the challenge of keeping my house in order, I decided to try a technique that promised to simplify the process: the 20/10 rule, a cleaning strategy proposed by author Rachel Hoffman in her book Unf*ck Your Habitat.

Would it really work for someone who is short on time and tends to always leave this aspect for last? It was time to try it, so I spent a week putting it to the test, and seeing if it really is a good technique to leave fixed in my home.

First, What exactly is the 20/10 rule? The premise is simple: spend 20 minutes on the most intense cleaning task, followed by 10 minutes of rest. It seems simple, but the effectiveness lies in maximum concentration during those 20 minutes.

The book offers tips for completing your most dreaded tasks and changing your perspective on clutter, but perhaps The most important takeaway is to skip marathon cleanses. Because? Well, there are a few reasons that Hoffman explains in the book. On the one hand, it leads to an all-or-nothing mentality, which simply continues the cycle of letting things accumulate over time.

Also can be unhealthy, since “many people report anxiety or manic episodes with marathon cleaning” and you can begin to associate cleaning with feeling sick or distressed. It is also a temporary and unsustainable solution that does not help you develop healthy and useful habits.

The author argues that this approach allows tasks to be completed more efficiently and prevents burnout, turning what used to be a mountain into a series of small, more manageable hills.

The rule, as I explained before, is very simple and is explained step by step in another Computer Hoy article. To apply it in your daily life, you just have to:

Choose a room or area in your house that you want to clean. Select a specific task you want to complete. Set a timer for 20 minutes and clean without stopping. After the time has passed, take a 10-minute break. Repeat the steps until you have finished cleaning the room.

“Breaks are important for several reasons, mainly to show that you can stop when you need or want to, and also because they interrupt the part of your thought process that wants to turn a cleaning session into a marathon. So while it may still take you several hours to complete a task or project, you're breaking it down into workable chunks that allow you to do other, more enjoyable things in between so you don't get lost or overwhelmed by your task,” explains the author and creator of the method.

This is how I implemented the 20/10 rule to clean my house and avoid weekend marathons

Let's start from the basis that I usually do a thorough cleaning of my house once a week.although I clean the bathrooms twice and I usually keep the kitchen clean after having cooked.

With all this already explained, it is true that this general task that involves vacuuming, scrubbing floors and doing a more complete cleaning is really hard for me and I always try to see which day I am in a better mood or I postpone it if I see that I can't the strengths.

It always falls on a weekend, so I have to decide which day, Saturday or Sunday, I have to roll up my sleeves to clean the house.

Having already made this premise clear, and already going back to my experience testing this 20/10 rule, I decided to apply it every day with a specific room in my house. That is, instead of dedicating more time to general cleaning one day a week, I have been cleaning the room, kitchen, bathroom, living room… on a specific day.

I decided to start on Monday with the bathrooms, a task that I have often left until last. The initial 20 minutes it is true that you start with energy. I had time to clean the shower, the tiles and the sink, but that's as far as I got.

When the timer on my phone went off, I realized I had only cleaned a quarter of what I really needed to do. —and the truth is that I wasn't so tired that I needed to stop for 10 minutes to do anything.

I had to take that 10-minute break indicated by the rule and the truth is that I felt quite obligated. In the end it's like when you're doing creative work, concentrating, and suddenly someone interrupts you. You end up losing the thread and that totally focused energy. The same thing happened to me with this one.

Once the “rest” was over, I had to finish what I had left halfway, with less desire, of course, and without the feeling of having rested because, basically, I was not tired. I felt like in the end I was spending more time between breaks and getting back to work than it actually took to clean a bathroom.

Imagine when it was my turn to vacuum the entire house the next day. It usually takes me about 45 minutes and it is true that they are exhausting. However, with this rule, on Tuesday I spent more than an hour vacuuming and, instead of feeling like everything was getting easier and faster, I had the feeling that I was just wasting my time.

My opinion after having tried this cleaning rule for a week

After trying the 20/10 rule in different areas of my house for a week, I have a bittersweet feeling, and, so to speak, I think that, in my case, I see more points against than for.

That defined time structure is undoubtedly useful for keeping cleaning on track and avoiding the overwhelming feeling that usually accompanies big weekend cleaning marathons, it's true.

However, I noticed that following the 20/10 rule approach may not always be compatible with certain lifestyles or certain people. Some require more time and attention, while others require several 20-minute cycles to clean everything thoroughly.

In the end, what you can solve in one hour, you have to invest almost two to finally do the same, having lost very valuable time along the way.

In my case, even if I end up tired, I feel like I have enough energy to do a deep clean in a row without getting too exhausted.. It is true that this rule can perhaps be applied to keeping your house organized during the week as well, but In my case I would skip those 10 minutes of “rest” and maybe make a short stop of two or three minutes.

Although the 20/10 rule is a valuable tool, I believe its true power lies in the ability to adapt. Customizing the method to the specific task and at my own pace seems to be the key to a cleaning experience that falls somewhere in the middle.

In conclusion, and Since each house is unique and each person has their own rhythms, finding the perfect balance between efficiency and flexibility becomes the key.as I always say with these methods, so that you do not feel that time is against you, but, at the same time, you have discipline regarding the cleaning of your house.