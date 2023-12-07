The first thing I looked at when I woke up was my cell phone. When I fell asleep, probably too. It was when I bought a new one, you know, that moment when you start to configure everything with enthusiasm, that I came across a concept: digital minimalism. I decided to try it for a month.

If we get theoretical, digital minimalism is an approach that seeks to reduce the impact and distraction caused by digital technology in our lives. That is, it seeks to make conscious use of technology, not abandon it.

The data he found along the way was serious. According to the Complutense University 15.4% of the Spanish population maintains very high mobile phone use and are at risk of complications and 5% are considered addicts. That is, one in every 20 people.

The European Institute of Health estimates that 7.6 million Spaniards consider themselves “addicted” to their devices. And like me, up to 61% of those surveyed say that “looking at the phone is the first and last thing” they do every day.

I am not a person who interacts much with social networks, but I can spend a few hours without realizing it scrolling on Instagram or Tiktok or jumping from one video to another on YouTube. Yes, I am definitely one of those who respond to WhatsApp messages in a second. Besides…

I had surprised myself watching reels at the same time as I was watching a series or moviey There was the alarming data – if you check it, it may scare you too – of hours spent using the telephone. So reestablishing my relationship with my cell phone was ideal, finding out what I really needed from it, and what I didn’t.

Deleting photos from my phone made me feel like I would lose them forever

I decided to start with something simple: organize and limit time on the applications; put a wallpaper without colors; activate rest mode; Set a cell-free day and disable unimportant notifications. In the end I ended up taking an old alarm clock out of the drawer.

Later, and this is where things got interesting, I started selecting and transferring all my photos to the PC, (I recommend using Google Photos). It was a strange feeling—there were tons of files—and for some reason, there was a resistance in me to delete the content.

I felt like I would lose something of value that I couldn’t get back. It didn’t matter that most of the photos were outdated memes or blurry screenshots without context. It turns out that the fear of being left without access to your mobile phone has a name: nomophobia, and 81% of Spaniards between 18 and 35 years old suffer from it, the second in Europe, only behind Italians, according to One Plus.

What if by deleting them all I lost the photo of that trip? What if she couldn’t come back on that special day that sometimes appeared among all the trash? Reality collided head-on with an answer.

I found important photos, yes, but they were photos that I didn’t remember, nor would I have remembered, nor was I ever going to look for them. They were as lost in that maelstrom as they were eliminated. Click delete all.

These first days were not as complicated as I would have thought. Although she sometimes looked for her cell phone during downtime to enter a social network on autopilot. Any stress or anxiety? It’s possible. But the real shock came when entering the most social part of the phone.

Deleting chats and leaving WhatsApp groups made me feel FOMO

With WhatsApp came the most difficult part. Strange as it may seem, deleting the chats was harder for me than deleting the photos. The feeling of losing crucial parts of the past, or that would serve me well in the future, overwhelmed me.

Once again, it didn’t matter that most of the group chats I came out of—all but the essential ones—were half deserted, or that in some of them I was the only one left as the last clueless witness among the ruins.

Revisiting them made me nostalgically find fun moments and people from the past, rediscover absurd groups from more than a decade —and others with people I don’t even know anymore— or surprise me with people with whom I shared 30 different groups.

The feeling I felt was that I was being rude or rude. I felt urgent to make myself available. It was like I was moving to another city without saying goodbye, like I was slamming the door in someone’s face. Click exit.

Although I notified those closest to me about this experiment, I think some of them are still worried that something has happened to me or secretly suspect that I am angry for some reason.

When I finished deleting and then archiving all the individual chats, I was staring at a strange image that I didn’t remember ever seeing. An empty and cold screen. There I understood what such a fashionable word meant: FOMO, fear of being left out of something. Also loneliness.

Getting rid of my cell phone began to have very positive effects

The turning point came one day when I went out for a bike ride on a day without a phone. Leaving aside the cell phone implies many things that we can easily forget. In my case, the first was realizing that I couldn’t listen to music without a cell phone. The second, a trap that I didn’t know about.

Suddenly, going out to a quiet and usual place to play sports was a danger. What if something happened to me and they couldn’t reach me? Rather, what if something happens to someone, they need me and they can’t reach me? Had that hidden neurosis been a part of my life? Without knowing? Oh really? Click on rebellion.

The reality is that little by little, after having experienced all these sensations, good things began to arrive. Less was more. I began to sleep better and have a clearer mind.. Suddenly, she had more time to read.

There were friends who I don’t think I had ever directly talked to—I mean really talked to—on the phone. Furthermore, when we saw them in person we had much more to tell each other. The interactions became a little more real. Time was longer and The problem became whether I had forgotten my cell phone somewhere.

Ironically, the FOMO I felt had become an advantage. By having more free time I began to be more selective with my plans.. Professionally—I can’t say if it was due to better rest or digital minimalism—I began to feel more productive and focused.

As an unexpected surprise, although it’s hard to say if it’s related, my expenses went down a little. Did I order less food for Glovo? Did I stop buying products on Amazon?

Many advantages for, in reality, so few adjustments: a day without a cell phone, app limit and cleaning of photos and WhatsApp chats. And a new and small pleasure—this is about minimalism—that of a free mobile screen, calm and silent, ready for what I needed from it and not the other way around.

Also a question: should I expand this habit to other devices? Will I keep it? I can’t say that my experience with digital minimalism is valid for everyone.. What I have learned from this trend is that it is a path that each person has to follow and adapt, only if they want to. It’s about choosing.