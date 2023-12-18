The importance of good mental health is clear and must be among our top priorities.

Although going to professionals is one of the many options you should have if something in your life is not going well, it is true that There are a multitude of applications, which, although they should not be taken for critical situations, it is true that, at least I, have found extra support for certain moments..

I repeat that it is not the solution for all people and you have to be careful, but many of these apps contain the necessary information for some moments when you are missing information or something that will put you back on the path to stability.

Right now I am trying a very famous application with millions of downloads called Yana: Your companion excitesl. The truth is that the name is perfect because it is just a guide, a companion for your most unstable days or periods that makes use of artificial intelligence and a very entertaining chatbot.

This is Yana, the chatbot that uses artificial intelligence as emotional support

Just to mention it, Yana's success was consolidated on October 10 of last year, when The App Store dedicated an article titled “Lifesaving Advice” to him on World Mental Health Day. This recognition catapulted the application, which went from 80,000 registered users to more than one million in a matter of weeks and reached five million downloads in total.

Let's go to the beginnings. Created by the Mexican Andrea Campos, Yana has quickly positioned itself as one of the most downloaded applications in the Spanish-speaking world, surpassing five million downloads in just over a year.

However, it must also be clarified that some psychologists have doubts about its effectiveness. In the end it all depends on how you use it and the hope you pour into them. Let's remember that it is an app and it is AI, so there are no human remains anywhere—beyond the information and articles it provides.

In case you are interested in knowing where Yana comes from, the story begins in 2016, when Andrea Campos, who has dealt with depression since she was eight years old, decided to combine her programming experience with the tools learned in therapy.

This personal project evolved over time, and in 2020, Yana saw the light in the midst of the pandemicbecoming a resource of great value for those seeking emotional support and that has grown over time.

It's important to put attention on Its creator emphasizes that Yana does not replace professional therapy and is not designed to solve specific problems, but to improve the emotional state in general..

Although the app began as Campos' personal project, it has evolved to include a team of nine people, including a psychologist, and consultation with other mental health professionals.

To give you an idea, Yana is presented as a chatbot that offers cognitive-behavioral therapy tools in a very accessible and simple way.

In addition to written conversations, although it even has simple tests so you can express yourself, the application can contact users with mental health professionals if necessary.

On the other hand, it has all kinds of really useful information, as well as small routines that you can modify depending on how you plan or feel your week is going to be. For example, if you feel that it is going to be quiet, it provides you guidelines to clear your head by doing sports, with a multitude of boards or even leisure.

If you feel that the days are hard for you, includes some tips for meditating or small phrases that really, although it seems silly, are very useful and work with minimal support. We all like someone to tell us some positive phrases from time to time and, if you are alone, it is a good tool.

Advantages and disadvantages of this app, because no, not everything was going to be good

Advantages of Yana

Free and easy to use: it is accessible to everyone, with no a priori costs. Its interface is very easy to use, so it is not only intended for the youngest: anyone can use it. Connection to a community: The ability to connect with a community of people willing to listen and offer support is one of Yana's strengths. This sense of community can be comforting and provide a safe space to share experiences. Privacy in conversations: Yana allows users to talk privately. Good self-care tools: The app offers practical self-care tools, including self-exploration exercises and guided meditations. Access to mental health professionals: Yana goes beyond self-care tools by offering the ability to speak with mental health professionals.

Disadvantages of Yana

Limited access to professionals: Although Yana offers the option to speak with experts, this functionality is subject to a paid subscription. Not everything was going to be good, although it clearly makes sense if we talk about the fact that they are professionally dedicated to this field and, therefore, it is a job. Absence of guarantee on the qualification of who you speak to: the application does not guarantee that the person you interact with is a mental health professional, so in this case it is better that, if you need it, you go to a professional on your own. This app is best used for support only.

This is my opinion after having tried the Yana chatbot: always use it wisely, never better said

In my opinion, the arrival of Yana and many other apps is a great achievement. Provides quick and easy access to emotional well-being toolsespecially at a time when mental health care is more crucial than ever.

It is undeniable that we live in a time where technology plays a fundamental role in all aspects of our lives, and mental health is no exception. This app, with its ability to reach millions of people, is presented as a pretty good option for those looking for emotional support from the comfort of their mobile phones (Android and iOS).

However, It must be remembered that, although these applications can be helpful, they should not replace the care and advice of mental health professionals..

Artificial intelligence and chatbots can be complementary tools, but they cannot replicate the personalized experience offered by a professional therapist human. In my opinion, the key lies in finding a balance between the mix of technology and the expert care of mental health professionals.