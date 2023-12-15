If you want to buy a smart watch or activity bracelet You better have a clear idea of ​​what you want, because there are so many options, brands and models available in all price ranges, that making a choice seems like an impossible task.

Luckily, at Computer Hoy we analyze many watches to try to make your life easier and ensure that your money ends up invested in a worthwhile product. And in smart watches and activity bracelets, the more expensive it is does not necessarily mean that it is a better product.

As an example, this Amazfit Active, one of the new Amazfit smart watches that is very cheap and is focused on people with active lives who exercise. Not necessarily high-intensity sports, but at least some exercise a couple of times a week.

It is Amazfit Active It has been a pleasant surprise, because for a low price you have a watch capable of doing a lot, from recording your favorite sports, sleep quality, cycle tracking or stress level. And although it does not have an app store like those of Apple or Google, Amazfit has more mini programs that you can install from your mobile.

Amazfit ActivePantalla

1.75″ AMOLED

390×450 pixels

341 PPP

Battery

300 mAh

Up to 2 weeks

Hardware

ND

Operating system

ZeppOS 2.0

Sensors

heart rate sensor

Blood oxygen sensor.

BioTracker PPG biometric sensor

Acceleration sensor

Sensor geomagnético

Temperature sensor

Materials and strap

Aluminum alloy + plastic

Stainless steel + plastic

Silicone strap

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.2 BLE

GPS

Waterproof

5 ATM

Dimensions

42,36×35,9×10,75 mm

24g

Extras

Sleep quality analysis

Breathing quality during sleep

Precio

129,90€

Amazfit Active Review

Design and screen: simplicity, its strong and also negative point

The first thing you realize when you put this Amazfit Active on your wrist is that it has such a normal and standardized design, that it is extremely easy for it to pass for another watch. What's more, several people have mistaken it for an Apple Watch while wearing it.

I don't know if this is good or bad, honestly, I think it's both. It's a good idea because many people buy a watch of this type just because it looks like an expensive one, but bad because it makes it difficult to differentiate, so you have to invest in straps to add a touch of color.

It only has one button on the right side, which serves both to turn it on and to access the main menu and with a long touch it opens the workouts, although you can customize the action. And to move around the interface you just have to make gestures on the screen.

The screen is AMOLEDso it is bright and also a good size, 1.75 inches. It has a good definition, although it certainly does not have the best resolutions. Also has always-on display mode.

I have no complaints about the screen, it is bright and you can adjust the brightness level quickly from its quick settings. Since most of the spheres you can install use black backgrounds, the edges are barely noticeable.

Software and connectivity: it is updated quite a bit and has useful mini apps

The operating system of this watch is Zepp OS 2.0, it has an application store and dials that you can access from your mobile. Without a doubt, it does not have all the diversity of apps that Apple or Google have on their watches, but Amazfit is not short when it comes to offering mini apps of all kinds.

For example, in one of the latest software updates that arrived while I was testing the watch, Amazfit added new apps such as a calculator, a diary, a calorie calculator, or an app to save when and how much you drink water. Small, basic apps, but they are appreciated to have.

Some of the mini apps that are available for Amazfit Active from its application.

It also has a large number of spheres, some of them customizable, such as putting a photo in the background. Many are free, but there are also paid ones, from 99 cents to 2.99 euros.

I would say that among cheap smartwatch manufacturers, Amazfit has managed to surpass its competitors by providing more and more software that adds functionality to your purchase.

Amazfit relies on Amazon Alexa as a virtual assistant, but since it only has a Bluetooth connection, it requires your mobile phone to always be nearby. If it had Wi-Fi connectivity, it could free you up more from your cell phone.

In addition, it is fully compatible with iPhone and Android, although I advise you to use it with Android because it allows you to close the application while maintaining the data connection, while on iPhone the moment you close the Zepp app completely, it loses the Connection.

Health and sports: good activity record, but with a somewhat slow GPS

This watch is called Active, so it must mean something. Yes, without a doubt, this watch is focused on people who want to do some sports and that is why they have tracked many sports and types of activities.

Among the main workouts capable of measuring are walking, treadmill, track running, cycling, spinning, pool swimming, yoga, elliptical, rowing machine, Zumba, badminton, strength training, indoor gymnastics, free training, jumping rope, electronic sports, stretching and in addition, 16 types of dance, 12 types of boxing training, 3 types of ice sports, 12 types of recreational sports, 5 types of board and card games and more until we exceed 120 types of activity.

I have tried it on walks, 5 km races and sessions of between 30 to 45 minutes doing spinning and I can say that the measurements are very close to those of an Apple Watch Series 9, which I always use as a base. All watches measure differently, but it is curious that they are so close in terms of calorie consumption.

The only negative point I find in the GPS, which is integrated. It takes a long time to connect to the satellites and the signal quality is not very good, especially in cities or when there are buildings that interfere with triangulation by quite large margins, between 4 to 10 meters.

The heart rate and blood oxygen sensor They are used throughout the day, allowing you to make estimates of how your body responds in a sport, in recovery and also allowing you to measure how you sleep.

The application used by Amazfit, Zepp (available for Android and iOS) is quite complete, with a complete view of the data collected by the watch, sports activities, sleep quality, heart rate or PAI, a score that makes the application that encompasses your health status.

Also, Zepp has a trainer named Zepp Coach that uses AI to create fitness and running routines. It also includes Zepp Aura, a chatbot with AI in the purest ChatGPT style to ask questions about your activity. Lastly, it also has Readinesswhich generates a comprehensive report with rest information.

Autonomy: outstanding with more than 2 weeks of battery life

These watches usually have quite good autonomy, even when they have large and AMOLED screens, as is the case with the Amazfit Active. With only 300 mAh battery capacity, this watch has managed to reach two weeks of use without any problem.

But remember, with watches it is like with cell phones, the battery will last depending on your use. In my case, without having cloned mobile notifications – a function that it does not have or I never knew how to activate it no matter how hard I tried – and with three activity outputs using the GPS for at least an hour, the battery lasted more than two weeks.

Conclusion: Amazfit Active, is it worth it?

Smartwatch specially designed for sports at any level, with GPS, Bluetooth calls, music storage and 2-week battery.

With a price of less than 130 euros, Amazfit is a highly recommended watch. It has a good minimalist design, a good screen, incredible autonomy and good measurement of activities.

It is undoubtedly a good smart watch for people who want to do more sports in a sedentary world, which also offers useful mini applications and with an application that gives you a lot of information about your health.