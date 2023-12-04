Choose a New mobile It’s not easy at all. With more than 100 different brands on the market, some of them from the same manufacturer – such as Xiaomi’s POCO – the task can be really complex.

In addition to this, processors and other features are updated with new technologies, which means that previous specifications may become outdated at some point.

If we add to this the increase in prices with current inflation levels worldwide, the purchase of a new mobile phone can become a headache.

I have been analyzing smartphones for more than five years and, therefore, I am very clear What you should look for when buying a new mobile phone, according to your needs. These are my tips.

Operating system updates

The choice of operating system may be one of the most important issues, since Security updates will depend on the option you choosein addition to the specific manufacturer you bet on.

At Apple, the latest updates have been extended to 5 years, one of the most generous figures; On Android, Google takes the gold with its Pixel, also 5 years old, followed by Samsung’s Galaxy, which are up to 4 years old.

The most advisable thing is that, in addition to thinking about other products that you want to connect to your mobile later, you look at the years of updates – also security – that each manufacturer offers you.

If you want your mobile phone to last those 5 years, you will have to go for the high-end, almost certainly. The most advisable thing is always to buy a new mobile phone with the latest versions of each operating system.

Otherwise, you could be left with a practically new mobile phone that, after 2 or 3 years, you will have to change.

Maximum brightness and refresh rate

Although the maximum brightness allowed by a mobile screen is one of the most forgotten aspects, in the future you may regret not having paid attention to the nits of each terminal.

From approximately 200 euros, the standard usually stays at 1,000 nits, although others drop around 600 nits. Everything will depend on the use you want to give it, of course, but remember that you are going to use the phone a lot outdoors.

In this sense, even if you have opted for a cheaper device, you should take into account the actual brightness, something that Computer Hoy always analyzes.

In my case, the one I have has fallen somewhat short and, in very bright situations, even with maximum brightness you cannot clearly see the screen. To this we must add HDR, a crucial element if you opt for streaming on your mobile, for example.

On the other hand, The refresh rate of the entry range generally already allows you to reach 90 Hz. If you are not going to use your mobile to play games or more demanding issues, this one will work for you.

Processor and RAM

This is one of the points that most depends on the use you are going to give to the mobile. In the latest most powerful from Apple, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the SoC chosen is the A17 Pro, one of the most efficient today, according to Computer Hoy analysis.

On Android, the most powerful – according to the tests, again – come from Qualcomm, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, launched in October of this year, as standard for high-end mobile phones presented for this system operational.

So, The processor has directly to do with the performance and efficiency of the mobile, even so that it does not overheat. If you choose to play, it is best to choose the latest generation ones.

For its part, RAM could be defined as the temporary memory of a mobile phone and is closely related to the operating system. If you choose RAM from 6 gigabytes, you will generally have no problems when opening multiple apps simultaneously.

However, many manufacturers offer virtual RAM expansion, which takes advantage of the mobile’s available storage so that the terminal can offer optimal performance.

In this case, you can opt for a more humble RAM, but with the possibility of activating this option – manually in the Android configuration menu.

Battery and charging

In the battery section, almost all other characteristics also come into play, such as the processor, so adjusting this value to the other specifications is vital so that you don’t run out of battery in the middle of the day.

In general, mobile phones can last approximately a daywith a figure that is around – and exceeds – 4,500 mAh, although there are some models that reach 10,000 mAh.

In this case, the 4,500 mAh should be enough to last the day, although there is still another vital aspect: fast charging. The best values ​​can be found in Xiaomi terminals, such as Redmi and POCO.

So, You don’t need a big investment to get a battery up to par.. But always remember to take a look at Computer Hoy’s analysis, to know how much your future acquisition can last.

Cameras

Something that I neglected a lot when buying my last mobile phone, it was the entire photographic section. At that time, as long as it had a halfway decent quality and had an optical image stabilizer, it was enough for me. But cameras have improved a lot since then.

In mobile photography, A large number of pixels is often confused with image quality; but nothing could be further from the truth, since with higher pixel numbers only the size of the photographs that your mobile will take changes.

To give a very clear example: the main camera of the iPhone 15 Pro Max remains at 48 megapixels, achieving better results than other devices with up to 200 megapixels.

In this sense, to buy a new mobile It is best not to focus too much on the megapixels, but on other values ​​such as the aperture of the different lenses.. In my case, I would pay special attention to the telephoto lens, intended for portraits, which is usually the most used.

Of course, it is not essential for a mobile phone to have a very advanced camera, since, again, it will depend on the use you are going to give it. If you are not going to use it professionally, you can find very interesting options in the medium or medium/high range.

Above all, think carefully about this point, as it is usually one of the sections that has the greatest influence on the final price.

Connection with other devices

Cleaning robots, smart speakers and screens, appliances connected to your home… All these elements have something in common: the star device, the mobile phone. From it, you can control all the smart devices in your home.

Thus, you should not belittle features that usually go somewhat unnoticed when buying a new mobile. Like, for example, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, which could give you connectivity problems with other products, if you buy something that is already outdated.

In the high-end, for example, it is normal to find Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, although it is not necessary to go to this segment either, since you can find terminals that remain in the previous generation, without this causing connection problems.

That said, think carefully about which model you are going to purchase, since you could encounter incompatibility problems with other household products –most of these with specific apps–.

If, on the other hand, you do not plan to connect anything and a lower speed works for you, you can skip this section.

Precio

As I have mentioned at various points in this article, it is best to always review Computer Hoy’s analysis before making an acquisition, as it will offer you a complete overview that may – or may not – justify the price.

Absolutely all specifications come into play here, even more so if you have set your sights on a striking design, for example, or with high-end materials. Ultimately, everything affects the final price of the product.

In this sense, you could categorize your possible options among their ranges: with an input device, you will have the most basic on the market; In the mid-range, some specifications are usually given more weight than others, and in the high range, you will have the latest in technology.

Everything will depend on the objective with which you use the mobile. The best thing is that you carefully assess what your budget is and, from there, consider the sections that I have mentioned here. This will always avoid price surprises.