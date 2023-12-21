In order to raise our fists very strongly and fight against the threats of capitalism, at the beginning of the year at home we unsubscribed from Netflix. It's not that I had a special problem with sharing accounts, in fact I was the one who paid for the one my parents and brother used, but the price increases seemed exaggerated to me and I wasn't willing to jump through the hoops.

A couple of weeks ago, coinciding with the arrival of the Christmas holidays and taking advantage of the fact that I was also going to unsubscribe from other services that I had already squeezed enough, we decided to briefly return to Netflix to see what we had missed. What I didn't expect was that what ended up hooking me was neither a series nor a movie, but the game Laya’s Horizon.

Another gem from the creators of Alto's Adventure

From the creators of Alto's Adventure we get another of those games in which we descend hills in the most stylish way possible while we meet objectives to level up, we renew our equipment to be able to go better and further, and we enter one of those playable loops that are difficult to escape from even when your arms are already marked on your knees.

Laya’s Horizon changes the 2D of that now legendary llama arcade adventure and its sequel, Alto's Odyssey, for a 3D world in which flying – gliding, actually – becomes a vehicle for the peace that comes from flying through the clouds and chasing little birds. join the frenzy of avoiding crashing into a tree at the last second.

With a story that unfolds without holding your arm in the form of missions from villagers that are scattered around the map, and that will end with juicy prizes to improve your chances of success, the great trick here is to get lost among the many details of this enormous island .

Starting from one of the highest points, the map will be covered by a fog that you will unlock as you make flights to meet objectives, complete missions, or simply enjoying the spell of jumping into the void when you already have its control system perfectly controlled. flight.

Get rid of any prejudices and give it a chance

That last thing, flying without a controller in your hands and using touch controls, will probably be the perfect excuse for those who want to look at Laya’s Horizon over your shoulder instead of giving it a chance and, although it is fair to admit that it is difficult to take control, between complaining about it and ending up hugging it is just a couple of long trips.

Laya’s Horizon It is a game made to enjoy the arcade. From the language of the video game in the form of collectibles, challenges and progression without fanfare – with this layer you fly better, with this one faster. A game that could have come out on the Dreamcast and that undeniably smacks of that spirit despite being tied to the antithesis of that machine.





A mobile game, with touch controls, available exclusively digitally and through a subscription service. It should be the furthest thing you can find from that spirit for which many of us continue to sigh while the triple A industry makes that same classic and basic, but no less celebrated, essence slip through our fingers.

If you are one of those who cannot find the perfect game despite being surrounded by essential gems, if you feel that you are missing something in an industry in which there are no hands and feet to count options, perhaps the problem is that you were not searching on the site correct. Laya’s Horizon It is proof that there are still jewels out there that are made for you.

