On Friday, December 22, the vast majority of Spaniards have one of the most anticipated events in terms of chance: the celebration of the Christmas Lottery draw. A raffle that can give us up to 400,000 euros per tenth, but which, as could not be otherwise, is not free of unforeseen events. We tell you what you can do if you lose a tenth that has been awarded, but you have a photo on your WhatsApp.

Christmas is synonymous with tradition. And in Spain few traditions are as deep-rooted as the celebration of El Gordo de Navidad. One of the raffles that moves the greatest volume of money year after year and which is only a few days away from being held.

If winning is a dream for anyone, due to the amount of money we can obtain, having the bad luck of losing a tenth that has been bonused can become a real nightmare. But what if we have a photo on WhatsApp that proves that we are its owners? Could we collect the prize? We tell you how we should act on December 22 if we find ourselves facing a similar situation.

Stolen or lost tenths

The first thing we have to do if we lose a tenth or if we suspect that it has been stolen from us is to file a report with the Police. In this type of situation, time is of the essence, since it is vital that in the event that someone finds our winning tenth they cannot collect it on our behalf. In this complaint that we will file, the details of the tenth must be reflected: the number, the series, the fraction and the date of purchase, if we remember it.

Furthermore, in this case we must also provide the photograph that shows the date on which the tenth was with us. This type of evidence can be used in the event that the purchase transaction cannot be traced in any other way. So our WhatsApp can be decisive to collect the prize later.

Once we have gone through the steps mentioned previously, the next step is to notify State Lotteries and Betting that we have lost the tenth or it has been stolen. Through this notification, the organization will proceed to stop the collection of the prize until the facts are clarified.

What if we have only broken it?

It may also be the case that our tenth is not in the best condition for any reason, but in our WhatsApp it is clear that the tenth was in perfect condition when we bought it and that all the information is perfectly visible.

In this case, the process is much simpler than the previous one. We will have to go to a lottery administration, preferably to the same place where we bought it, although it is not necessary, and they will provide us with documentation in which we must enter all the requested data.

Afterwards, our tenth will be sent to the National Mint and Stamp Factory and they will verify its authenticity. Once proven, we will be able to collect the prize without problems. In the event that the tenth is in very poor condition, more tests may be necessary to rebuild it. However, we will not have problems if it is proven that the tenth is 100% original.