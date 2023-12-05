I’m looking for a car. I have a budget of about 10.000 euros. I need something small, economical and relatively new that can last me a few years. I have opened Wallapop. A few minutes later I closed Wallapop. I no longer want a car for 10,000 euros. At least, not one that meets the premise of: good, pretty and cheap.

And I don’t want it because finding it is the closest thing to grabbing the nearest wall and banging my head repeatedly against it. The old “good, pretty and cheap” car no longer exists. Neither new, nor semi-new, nor used. It is simply impossible to find unless someone I know takes pity on me and gives up doing business.

I was warned, it must be said, by the information that we have been echoing in Xataka during the last few months. The problem of the second hand, with skyrocketing prices, first became apparent in the United States. There Ford had tens of thousands of cars stopped because the supply chain is broken. And since the problem is not exclusively theirs, all prices have risen.

In Spain we have also experienced our particular hell with the supply chain. In fact, it became cheaper to buy a new Tesla and wait a few months to buy it almost new, with a few kilometers but immediate delivery. The extra price easily reached 11,000 euros.

I was therefore warned, but I thought that something modest, practical and with hardly any demands on my part it was not going to complicate the search. You have the result a few lines below.

Defining the search

I come from a Fiat Grande Punto with 16 years behind him. Already above the average Spanish car. 1.4 gasoline naturally aspirated engine with 77 HP. It has taken me all over the Peninsula. Better or worse, more or less tired, I have always arrived at my destination. The problem: I’m tired of its power being too tight on back roads.

I drive calmly, I value safety behind the wheel. And safety, in this case, comes from power and spending as little time as possible in the opposite lane. I have traveled dozens of kilometers behind trucks because the road was an immense plain without a downhill slope that would guarantee me overtaking with certain guarantees.

Therefore, I am not asking for much: a relatively modern car, five years old or less, with an engine that has at least 90 HP and if it could make a small jump in size, much better, although it is not essential. Spoiler: it is no longer possible with 10.000 euros.

There are no compacts, of any kind

A walk on a platform like Wallapop It’s enough to make you cry. First of all, if we apply all the previous filters, the options disappear.

The only thing that looks like what I’m looking for is a Peugeot 208. Diesel with 100 HP and DGT label C. Something simple, practical and with an engine that may resemble what I’m looking for. The problem: 129,000 kilometers on the counter. We move on to the next.

Second-hand compacts for 10,000 euros simply do not exist

And “next” is very difficult to find. On the way, a Renault Clio with a gasoline engine and 90 HP. Once again, we hit the kilometer wall. Again more than 120,000 kilometers registered. A Citroën Berlingo appears. It’s not the most attractive thing for a thirty-year-old, but I won’t lack space: 1.6 Blue HDI diesel engine, which, furthermore, I’ve already tried because someone I know has the same car. The problem is the 144,289 kilometers indicated in the advertisement.

The only thing that resembles a compact is nothingness. There is no. They do not exist. Wallapop does not find any results.

And I talk about family cars, sedans and vans because the compact ones, the most sought after size in our country, do not appear. I give up on them and focus on the utilitarian ones. From crying I go to desolation.





Less than 100 HP and with 100,000 kilometers behind it

I’m starting to assume that I won’t have my long-awaited compact, so I’m hoping to find a utilitarian that could give me service, giving up part of the space but counting on the fact that I will travel more comfortably than in my old GrandePunto.

First option: Renault Clio from 2017. Diesel and 90 HP. A car that shows a ridiculous consumption of 3.3 liters/100 kilometers (which will be more) but its mirrors and black handles warn that we are dealing with the most basic equipment. And, furthermore, with more than 116,000 kilometers behind it.

Also with a similar power (95 HP), diesel engine and consumption of 4.6 liters/100 km with the WLTP cycle (more realistic than the NDEC, of ​​the previous Renault Clio) I find a Seat Ibiza from 2018. Same result: basic equipment package and 106,000 kilometers in the advertisement.





At the price of five years ago

I assume that I won’t be able to find a car that comes close to 100 hp and I lower my expectations even more. I’m starting to think that the change does not compensate, but I’m still looking. The most absolute desolation gives way to an ironic half smile.

Among the options that appear. Seat Ibiza, with a 75 HP diesel engine and a short distance (48,899 kilometers). 9,100 euros. A car that six years ago was sold with this engine for 13,560 euros. The problem is that it is a version prepared for commercial use.

Another possibility is a Renault Clio. With a 1.6 dCi engine with 75 HP that was sold for 13,697 euros. Despite its almost 100,000 kilometers, the difference does not reach 4,000 euros.

If we want something more current, we have to go for a 2019 Fiat Panda that barely has 69 HP and that also sells for 9,990 euros. The same car was sold at launch for 9,949 euros. Yes, 41 euros less than purchased second-hand with almost 42,000 kilometers. Between 2018 and 2000 it was not sold much more expensive than its current price: 12,049 euros.

There aren’t many other options. A Kia Picanto with almost 80,503 kilometers sells for 9,490 euros. It would fit me if it weren’t for the fact that it is a smaller and noticeably less powerful car than what I have right now with its 67 HP. If we open the search and go back a few years, we find cheaper cars, but in general they are not much better options, like this 2014 Volkswagen Polo with 97,000 kilometers behind it, which sells for 8,500 euros. Or a Citroën C4 Cactus, whose 82 HP PureTech engine I have tested, I know it responds well but for which you have to pay, again, 9,990 euros. And count on its 116,790 kilometers.

Or we can lower, again, economic pretensions assuming that we leave at 100,000 kilometers, despite talking about a Fiat 500 with a 69 HP engine. The price, however, is 7,990 euros, the lowest we have found. Its mileage with 105,281 kilometers on top makes us turn our noses.

