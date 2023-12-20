“In the electric car there are also bad days.” A man from Plasencia (Extremadura) told me this while he was charging his Tesla Model 3 at a charger in Maqueda (Toledo). Shortly before, he had verified all the evils of the electric car charges. To avoid making the same mistakes as me, here are some tips.

The first thing is to give ourselves a background. He had a Nissan Ariya in his hands to analyze. A car that in its small battery version has 63 kWh and that on the way to Extremadura showed consumption of 21 kWh/100 km, all kilometers on the road.

On the way back, I stopped at the Almaraz Tesla supercharger (open to all electric cars). Ahead, exactly 200 kilometers to reach Madrid. I finish the last sip of coffee. I look at my cell phone. Perfect, 90% battery. I hear a “Aren't we fully charged?” behind my back From my mouth comes a terrible “with 90% we do about 270 kilometers, it has to be very bad to not get home. If not, we can always stop along the way.”

And the kilometers advance. And the kilometers that drop from the battery. And the 70 kilometer cushion that dwindles. And a “let's stop in Maqueda so we can make sure of it”, because I don't have a domestic outlet and I have to go out and look for a charger when I want to put more miles on the car.

History of autonomy anxiety

When you travel by electric car, the first thing you have to know is that you have to deal with range anxiety. Each one as best they can.

We arrive at the Maqueda outlet. Two Iberdrola charging points and one that does not work. I try to access the application. There is an error: impossible to access. My load companion appears and says that he is going to call the breakdown phone. Meanwhile he asks me, “if you don't mind, I'll put mine on, it'll be 10 minutes.”

It complies to a T: “it tells me that I arrive in Fuenlabrada (Madrid) with 2%, when it marks 5% I unplug it.” In the meantime, we called Iberdrola's customer service number. We are served by a person who verifies that yes, there is a generalized error in that area with the application. My partner manages to register and we can charge in alternating current at 11 kW for a few minutes.

The driver of the Tesla Model 3 leaves, we wish each other a good trip and when we go to change the plug the application crashes again. Neither my partner nor I can access it. We got into the car ready to get to the next charging point. I hear a “wait, it's working for me now.” We get out of the car and, with our hand almost on the hose, the charging point emits a blue light. For a few seconds, someone has reserved the socket before us.

We have to wait or go for the next charging point. We decided on the second. This time, already in Navalcarnero, we can connect to the charging point. 15 minutesenough to fill the battery by almost 30%, get home and be able to use the car the next day with relative peace of mind.





Nothing is what it seems (some tips)

The result? A two and a quarter hour trip (without stops) ended up becoming a four and a quarter hour odyssey. The morale? 10% at a charging point can make the difference between arriving home or not, on time and traveling in peace.

What can we do if we are considering purchasing an electric car and we do not want to go through this situation? The first thing is not to be afraid to suffer my experience because, ultimately, it is still an accumulation of bad decisions and circumstances. But it is interesting to have some basic guidelines in your pocket.

How much does my car consume?

The first thing we have to know for sure is the consumption of our car. “It's just that returning to Madrid, much more is consumed“, confirmed the owner of the Tesla Model 3. And it is something that I already knew from other previous tests. But, how much more? Here our personal experience with each vehicle comes into play.

Being clear about how much the car consumes when cold, hot, with the air conditioning on and, above all, depending on the terrain is essential to take out the calculator and do the math. I knew that the Nissa Ariya has about 300 kilometers in its batteries traveling at 120 km/h and with favorable terrain. The return, however, confirmed to me that this autonomy could be reduced to just over 220 kilometers by recovering the lost altitude.

Taking these accounts is essential, because at the moment no navigator in any car He has been able to give me the exact (or very approximate) result of what I was going to consume along the way. In fact, on the way there, the Nissan Ariya system gave me a (not reassuring) 5% upon my arrival at the Tesla charger in Almaraz. I raised my eyebrow and decided to listen to him but I arrived with a margin of 30%, something I already imagined.

And it is not something that is solely attributable to the Nissan Ariya. It has happened to all the cars that have passed through my hands, with a greater or lesser margin of error, but they have all deviated by a non-negligible number of kilometers if they used their own maps. Those who have come closest are those who use Android Automotive. The best accounts, therefore, are those of our calculator.





We stop at the next charger

Travel without a plan defined In an electric car it is a mistake unless we do not have to stop along the way. There are a few things that can go wrong, so it's best to have a plan A and at least one B.

The ideal is to look ahead at the chargers we have available. Non-Tesla cars, for example, do not include superchargers, which are open to them. And, furthermore, they may not take into account some that have been recently opened. Nor (logically) that they could be damaged.

Therefore, when in doubt, the best friend is Electromaps. This way we can know the status of the charger and if anyone has reported any type of breakdown in recent days. Users also usually accompany their reservations with photos and with some indications, such as if there is a nearby bar where they can have a coffee and go to the bathroom, their schedules or if it is necessary to enter (and pay for) a parking lot.

In my case, it has already happened to me twice that I have gone to charge and one of the plugs was broken. Therefore, it is best to always go with a network and consider that we can reach the next outlet along the way. In addition, it is advisable to reserve the charging point whenever possible.

Stops that lengthen

Finally, we must bear in mind that the time we will have to invest in stops is approximate. Our car will not always charge maximum power for one reason or another.

In my personal experience, 150 kW plugs have rarely recharged my battery at that power, with Tesla's being the most reliable. I have not suffered any breakdowns in the American brand ones either.

But in the plugs that I have near my house, and the ones that I usually find on the road, at the moment I have not charged at maximum power neither in those of Iberdrola, nor in those of Endesa, nor in those of Wenea. For one reason or another, the stops have always been a bit longer than expected.

What we have to be clear about is that, if possible with our car, it is best to precondition our car's battery before reaching the charging point. Some electric cars they do it automatically Yes, we have marked the stop in the browser but in others we must select it manually and in others it cannot be done. In these last two cases, it is likely that the battery is cold or too hot and the car cannot refill the battery. at the desired speed.

It must also be taken into account that how many cars are charging in the same space and that, in those charging points with several plugs, the power will have to be distributed between vehicles, so, once again, recharging will take longer.

Also, I always recommend extend the stops a little more of what the navigator tells us (once again our mental calculator is essential) because it is better to be stopped for 10 or 15 more minutes and have a cushion of kilometers for the road in case things go wrong (like on my last trip). and we ended up losing more than an hour by being impatient a little earlier.

