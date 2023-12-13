Bárbara Rey and Edmundo Arrocet surprised everyone with their relationship at the end of 2021. This romance did not last long. The cameras caught them both and the romance was very brief. What was behind the photos of Bárbara Rey and Edmundo Arrocet? Was it Bárbara's revenge against María Teresa Campos? We talk about all this and more in Más Espejo.

Bárbara Rey and María Teresa Campos had had disagreements for many years. Shortly after breaking the communication with Edmundo we could see some images of them walking through Malaga and it is his son, Ángel Cristo JR, who affirms that behind this what there was was a setup to annoy María Teresa. Edmundo laughs and tries to avoid the topic. To the question, Does Ángel Cristo JR lie?, Edmundo does not answer.

“The only thing I have done was talk about Teresita”

Barbara Rey complained that after this meeting in Malaga, Edmundo disappeared without giving her any explanation, to which Edmundo bluntly responded that he was going on a trip to Peru because he travels a lot. Why didn't that relationship continue after returning from the trip? Something happened? You talked to her? These questions have been reformulated by our colleague Gema López, without obtaining an answer. Edmundo avoids the question again and again.

Does Edmundo Arrocet want to continue in the media spotlight, without answering anything?

