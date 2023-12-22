'El Gordo' has had to wait. It was the latest in history, but 88,008 has been, in addition to the most beloved, most coveted and most anticipated award, very well distributed throughout Spain.

It has fallen especially in Madrid, Jaén and Écija. The second prize was distributed along the Mediterranean coast and the north, while the third prize fell entirely in Biar (Alicante).

In addition to the jumping for joy and the opening of bottles, the Christmas Lottery has left many anecdotes among the children of San Ildefonso, and they all wanted to sing 'El Gordo'.

In 'And now Sonsoles' we have traveled to Peñaranda de Bracamonte (Salamanca), where the lottery has been very well distributed by the administration of 'The Angel of Luck', which has lived up to its name.

There we spoke with Carmen, the owner of the administration. They received their first good news early in the morning, since the fourth prize was also distributed, and then 'El Gordo' played for the first time.

In 2021 they gave a fifth prize that gave them a lot of joy, which on this occasion has multiplied, since they have distributed 4 million euros.

Bernardo has been, on the other hand, one of the winners, and it was his partner who told him that it was his turn, therefore it was his turn too. “I have distributed it among my family, it is what gives me the most emotion,” she said.

He had 5 tenths, and he has distributed them equally.

–