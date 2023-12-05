Of course ‘GTA VI’ has taken the attention of players around the world by storm. There is no one who is not guessing right now what the new installment of the Rockstar franchise is going to be like. We have done it based on what is seen in the trailer, but we also wanted to poll our colleagues, those who have been playing the franchise for years and for whom this is one of the news of the year. This is what they think and expect from the new ‘GTA VI’.

Travel and prison

I’m not a typical gamer, I play the console a few hours a week and I barely go beyond FC and little else. Now, ‘GTA’ is one of the events of my life and I do dedicate hours to it, taking them from where necessary. That said, here are some ideas that I would like to see in ‘GTA VI’.

Travel, whether national (get on a plane to get to other cities in the US) or international. Too demanding for the map, but… Hyperrealistic mode, with the need to eat, sleep, maintain a certain hygiene, serious injuries that leave you with scars for a while, etc. Possibility of entering prison, and part of the game taking place there. Even a particularly complicated mission is to escape from there. Pets. Obviously not to treat your kitten like a stuffed animal, but so that the dog is another weapon at your service, you have to train it and build loyalty, etc. Missions as an infiltrator. More realistic NPCs. Now with the LLMs it would be more feasible to make them have a much larger repertoire of improvised phrases. Professional careers if you want to become a police officer, firefighter, etc.

Javier Lacort, Xataka

Spirit Rockstar

Being born in the early nineties, video games have been present in my life for as long as I can remember. Therefore, I hardly need to make an effort to remember what it was like the first time I played the ‘Grand Theft Auto’ saga, a license that I discovered with ‘San Andreas’ and that I fell in love with so much that I decided to enjoy all the installments that make up the series. series. And, for that same reason, my expectation for the new step that Rockstar Games will take with ‘GTA VI’ is, simply and simply, gigantic. However, the foundations of the North American firm have changed so much in recent years that my expectations are reduced to fulfilling the main premise of all its titles: maintaining the “Rockstar spirit.”

The departure of several important members and the way they have treated the franchise over the years made me raise my eyebrow at the announcement of “what’s new in GTA.” Once I’ve seen the trailer, I can’t say that all my doubts have been cleared up, but I do see that the essence that made the franchise great is present in several aspects: satire, exaggerated patriotism, mockery and other similar aspects. Therefore, with ‘GTA VI’ I hope that the license offers a story worthy of the series that does not get lost in the possibilities of its open world. If anyone is capable of doing it, and they have demonstrated it on several occasions, it is Rockstar Games. And, for that reason, feet of lead, but faith intact.

Abelardo González, 3DGames

Good driving and gunplay

The first trailer for ‘GTA 6’ has been a superb declaration of intent: Rockstar will not give in to political correctness to revalidate what its star saga has always been and should be. Once you breathe a sigh of relief taking that into account, you come to the conclusion that there are many aspects that deserve improvement since the last installment.

What I ask most of this new stage is that the voices be heard in Spanish. Reading subtitles while driving or in a gunfight is something Take Two can avoid. He has the means, and he has the motives. In the worst case scenario, which takes place in a fictional Miami, Spanglish guarantees us.

As far as interactions and driving go, I’m hoping for that jump in quality. But where ‘GTA 6’ can’t limp is in the gunplay. It not only has to be equal to or better than driving games, but also be on par with contemporary shooters.

Finally, something that I don’t count on much but seems transcendental to me: ‘GTA 6’ will not come out on PC. At least, at launch. Perhaps we will have to wait for the next generation of consoles for that to happen, or we may have to wait until there are more powerful graphics cards distributed for it to be commercially viable (remember that the requirements of the latest bombs have been brutal). But there is something that can already begin to be tested: that players create and share mods. Even if it’s through a Rockstar Club that, for that matter, needs a huge push.

And for ‘GTA online’? Something that I already count on, or happily take for granted: 10 years of content (not one that is left lying around like ‘Red Dead 2’) and a good reward for those who have done their thing and have had a second life in Los Saints.

Frankie MB, VidaExtra





More interiors

I’ve been playing ‘GTA’ since ‘GTA III’, both in its console and computer versions. It is one of my favorite games, but when it comes to making a wish list, I would like to see several things in the next installment.

The open world concept that the saga offers us has improved over time, but it wouldn’t be bad to have more interior spaces to explore. What I mean by this? Entering a police station, a market, a bank is not bad, but it would be fantastic if ‘GTA VI’ offered us the possibility of entering more buildings and, with this, encountering the dynamics of each one, perhaps with missions or optional challenges. I imagine exploring an office building, a factory or even some homes.

At the level of gaming experience I would also like to see a more real impact of damage. Not only in the amount of life that each knife attack, blow or shot takes from our character, but also from the elements that surround him, for example, cars. Don’t you feel that the vehicles are almost indestructible? Finally, I think it would be convenient to have a deeper customization system for our character. That is, the options go beyond choosing the haircut or outfits, but rather having an advanced dial that allows us to modify physical characteristics and accessories in depth.

Javier Marquez, Xataka





Worked history

Script/story issue: No Rockstar game has captured me as much in this sense as ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’, and I would love for that to carry over to the writing of ‘GTA VI’. Obviously we are in a very different environment and I do not intend (nor do I want) for the madness and satire of ‘GTA’ to be lost, but for the characters to be more adult, more alive, for the tone to be serious when required… it would be the bomb. I would love to cry with a ‘GTA’, wow. The crazy leaks that each NPC is unique due to the AI ​​system that Rockstar had supposedly patented make me have it as one of the expectations: that each character you meet is truly unique, that they drive differently. That – I mention ‘RDR2’ again – that type of emergent story is allowed when you come across any NPC, you greet him, he responds to you, you get angry, you shoot him four times, or he shoots you four times… There are shootings, the Worst from Rockstar. That automatic aiming system… has never convinced me. I already expected that in ‘RDR2’ things would improve compared to ‘V’ and although the shootings are fun, I think it is a point in which Rockstar is below other studios… and precisely what you expect from a new game Rockstar is that he is above anyone in everything. Animals, fauna: You see a glimpse of it in the trailer, and I hope that’s the case, but (again mentioning ‘RDR2’, in reality everything goes there), that the animals you find have that life. It really is normal (and realistic) that an alligator can cause chaos on the streets or inside a store. It would be cool.

In short: keep it GTA, but introduce the crazy things of RDR2 while respecting its context and improving the shootings

Alex Pareja, Xataka





Drive it all

In my case, I’ve been playing ‘GTA’ since ‘Vice City’, so I have high hopes for ‘GTA VI’. One of the points I missed in ‘GTA V’ had to do with planes and ships: you couldn’t drive everything you saw. It would be pretty crazy to be able to steal commercial planes (passengers included), the yachts that we have seen in the trailer, etc.

The driving in ‘GTA V’ was pretty good. Curiously, with better physics than some simulation games. I would like some type of manual gear change integration for some sports cars, turn signals… And, by request, direct connection to Spotify (it would be relatively easy to integrate this).

I would also like a bet on the Real State within the game, taking the homes further. Being able to customize them, do work, rent them as an investment… There is plenty of muscle to be able to make the houses to our liking.

For the sake of asking, I would love to go back to the gym mechanics of ‘San Andreas’. Hit yourself, change your character’s physique… maybe add martial arts that the character can learn… There are so many possibilities that it’s overwhelming.

Ricardo Aguilar, Xataka

I’ve been playing ‘Grand Theft Auto’ since the third one, on PSX. But if I have to talk about one of those moments of shock value, the ones that are etched in your retinas, it’s clear to me: driving at a thousand per hour in ‘GTA IV’ under bridges and intersections while it rains fiercely and any line sounds melancholic from Jazz Notion Radio. It’s ridiculous that the PS3/X360 moved that. Drenched avenues, roaring thunder and a mood that a video game had never given me before. That urban melancholy that Woody Allen has dedicated a career to encapsulating — and that the recent ‘Past Lives’ also portrays wonderfully.

So what I expect from ‘GTA VI’ is quite abstract. I already know it will be a mess, there will be shootouts and frenetic chases, great graphics and metafiction. The trailer is massive: one hundred NPCs on a beach, thousands of cars with their routines and their parody of a reality that is too real. If I want to get overwhelmed I just have to walk along Gran Vía on any Sunday. Okay, we are in Vice City, in the Miami of twerking and shouting, but I trust Rockstar and its ability to generate dream postcards, intimate moments, silences at dawn when The world is sleeping. A little bit of ‘RDR2’ in ‘GTA 6’ and I’m satisfied.

Isra Fdez Xiaomi World

