How many times have we parked our car in an apparently familiar place and, when we had to take it to return home, we had to spend several minutes understanding the exact place where we left it? This is a situation that, despite how anecdotal it may seem, is much more common than initially assumed. Luckily, the latest Android Auto update is perfect to avoid these cases.

Increasingly, cars have greater technological development that even allows many of them to park autonomously. However, and despite all the advances that are emerging in this field, there is a situation that is common to everyone, regardless of the age of our vehicle. It’s about parking. And, more specifically, to remember the exact point where we left off. Even more so, if we go to a central point in our city and, for obvious reasons, we have to go around several times until we find the place where we can park our vehicle.

Although applications such as Google Maps, and many others, currently allow us to remember where we have parked our car, until now we had not found any that were as intuitive and easy to use as the one we present to you. This is the latest Android Auto update that now allows us to carry out the entire process automatically.

Save your location when you arrive at your destination

Until now, most applications based their operation on, when we parked, having to enter a configuration menu and, there, save the exact location in which we have parked. Now, Android Auto has completely redefined this experience. When we arrive at a specific location, such as our home or office, the arrival screen will appear and, on it, a tab that with a simple touch will allow us to remember the exact point where we have parked our vehicle. Without further intermediate steps. In addition, for the next 24 hours it will automatically send us a reminder to our Android phone with all the information about the exact point where we have parked.

At the time of writing these lines, it only works with locations that we have predefined. The moment the system detects that we are in a known location, the button to save the parking will automatically appear.

What if the location is not known?

In the event that our destination is not recognized by Android Auto because we do not have the address saved and well labeled, we will have to resort to using Google Maps on our smartphone. Remembering the exact place where we have parked is very easy since Google included this function in its navigation application par excellence.

To do this, we just have to click on the blue icon that defines our position on the map and consult all the options it offers us. One of them is “Save parking”. We touch it and proceed to save. When we move away, this point will become a P that will be visible for the entire time that our car remains parked in the same place.