It was a day in early December 2016 when Nico Rosberg surprisingly announced his intention to end his career in Formula 1, thus concluding his experience in the world of racing as a driver. From that moment on, the German has expanded his horizons, both in motorsport and in other activities not necessarily related to the world of motors, such as technology and the environment.

But precisely these last two aspects have also found an application in motorsport, namely in Formula E, a completely electric category which has made environmental sustainability one of its key points for developing technologies which, in the future, will become increasingly frequent also in the world of mobility.

During the Berlin ePrix weekend in 2018, Rosberg had the chance to preview the second-generation car in public for promotional purposes, even before it made its official debut the following season. At the time, the German explained that “Formula E is the future. It's sending a very strong message to the world and it's fantastic. It's fantastic because it's a race, it's a great championship, with some good battles, really fun, so it's a great package.”

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nico Rosberg, Formula 1 World Champion, Formula E investor, driving a Formula E

An opportunity also arose following his decision to invest in the series, becoming a shareholder. Today Rosberg continues to be part of the Formula E family, which is also opening up to new horizons, so much so that he managed to convince the city of Tokyo to host an ePrix for the first time in 2024. “Formula E is constantly progressing. It's opening up to new cities, with Tokyo coming in Season 10, and racing in India and South Africa, all these amazing places,” Rosberg said in an interview with Sports Illustrated, in which he highlighted how the electric series is creating a calendar that spans almost all continents.

Unfortunately, the event in South Africa, which actually received positive opinions from the drivers last year with a rather eventful race, has not been reconfirmed for 2024, while it will take place again in India, also thanks to the intervention of the authorities who helped finance the race despite initial difficulties. Although Formula E is actually starting to move towards racetracks, such as Portland, Shanghai and Misano, the soul remains that of a series created to race in the city, an aspect that helps it get closer to the fans.

“The unique thing for me is that it goes to the people, because it races downtown and it makes it much more accessible to families. It coexists with F1. It's not a rival and it's growing well. There are many car manufacturers involved, the fan base is growing and the quality of drivers is constantly increasing. We have seen drivers move from Formula E to F1, even and vice versa,” added the former Mercedes driver.

Rosberg also revealed that he had received offers to drive in Formula E, among other things in a period in which many high-level drivers were starting to appear towards the electric category, up to a highly respectable grid like the it will be that of 2024. However, the German decided to hang up his helmet on a competitive level, dedicating himself to other projects. “The night of my retirement, I was offered to drive in Formula E. The offer actually went to my wife, and then she told me! However, it was a refusal, because obviously I stopped racing and I didn't want to start again right away.”

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Nico Rosberg celebrates on the podium

In reality, Rosberg would have liked to take part in the category, but not as a driver, but as Team Principal of one of his teams, perhaps based in Monaco like the former Venturi, which now races under the banner of the Maserati brand. However, although Formula E requires a smaller budget than other series, the financial outlay would have been far too high, which is why he began to look at other opportunities. A few years later came the chance of Extreme E, a category dedicated to electric SUVs and organized by the same owners of Formula E, including Alejandro Agag: Rosberg set up his own team, RXR, with which he has won until now two titles in three seasons.

“When you're a driver, the next step can be to have your own team. I would have liked to do it in Formula E, but it's too big a commitment and financially very demanding, so it didn't work. I invested in the championship instead. Then it was the Extreme E opportunity came along and it turned out to be perfect,” Rosberg said.

