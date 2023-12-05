The first GTA 6 trailer is still on everyone’s lips and one of the most discussed topics is Lucia, the protagonist of the new installment. Players are delighted with her existence and believe that she will be a great character for the star franchise. Rockstar Games.

The reality is that there are also many fans of the saga who They are already in love with the protagonist, because they were delighted with his appearance and the attitude he shows in the reveal video. So some players showed their admiration for Lucia through social networks and various forums.

Players declare themselves fans of Lucia, from GTA 6

Lucia already has many fans

In addition to Vice City, Lucia is the other main protagonist of the first GTA 6 trailer. The video gives few details about the character’s history, but it is clear that she has problems and that her attitude does not help her much to get out of them.

Some players declared their love for the character and celebrated the fact that Rockstar is once again betting on a protagonist for the saga. They believe this will give an interesting and fresh twist to the new installment. Other people celebrated her Latino heritage and her challenging attitude.

“I don’t want to fix it. I want her to ruin me”, “I am absolutely in love with her. I can only imagine how toxic she could be”, “Lucia has my heart” and “The way I already fell in love with her. “I am very excited to finally have a female character in GTA,” are just some of the comments that can be read on social networks.

For some reason, there were people who were not entirely satisfied with the idea of ​​a female character, so they criticized Lucia. Fans of the franchise defended Rockstar’s decision and celebrated that she is the main character of the new installment.

Fans showed their admiration for the protagonist of GTA 6

