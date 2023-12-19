Naruto is one of the most important anime franchises of all time and has managed to remain current throughout 20 years. Although most of its community is friendly, there are some toxic fans who go so far as to harass the actors who bring the characters to life, as recently happened to Sakura.

Last weekend there was Jump Festa 2024which is a large anime convention attended by fans of Narutodespite the fact that there was no news about projects for the series.

Why was Naruto's Sakura actress harassed?

Unfortunately, one of them took the opportunity to harass Yui Ito, the actress who played Sakura Haruno 8 years in staging Live Spectacle NARUTO ～The Shinobi Way of Life～ and that has also given life to Black Lady in the musical Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon already Kyoko Sasagawa in Reborn! the SCENE.

This was revealed by the actress 29 years through a story of Instagram. Although he did not delve into details of what happened, Ito mentioned that after the event he went to the authorities to report it, but unfortunately the cameras did not record the incident, so there was no evidence to take action on the matter.

The actress said that she felt frustrated and depressed and he fell asleep crying (via uchihassasusaku). The good news is that the actress is out of danger.

Yui Ito played Sakura for 8 years in a staging of Naruto

It is unknown what led the stalker to act this way, although it is presumed that it was the actress's relationship with Sakuraa character that many fans of the series they detest. The bad thing is that some cannot differentiate reality from fiction and their criticism transpires and affects the actors, who have nothing to do with how the characters are created.

Unfortunately, this is a common incidence for actresses involved in these kinds of popular projects. For example, the voice actress of Sakura, Chie Nakamura, He also suffered harassment for his role and went through the same thing recently Jun Esakaarc writer Sasuke Retsuden y Sasuke Shinden of Boruto.

What do you think of this kind of situation? Tell us in the comments.

