A few weeks ago I did one of those things on Amazon that we should occasionally do with the services we use online, if only to have the illusion of some control: download a copy of all the data it had on me.

Between subfolders and CSV tables I reached the mother of the lamb: my order history. There were, in a very long list, all the products that I have purchased on Amazon. From the first, May 2013, to the last, the day before the consultation.

many euros

I had a certain intuition as soon as I saw that table, but a very timely article by Amanda Mull in The Atlantic following these reviews finally told me where the shots were going. In a list like this there are two key elements. One was included, of course: the number of orders. Another was not, but it was so easy to get him out that not even the bullfighter’s shame could prevent it: a sum in the price column.

It wasn’t a big problem either, although it was also shocking to see that number. In the end, Amazon has replaced other types of purchases in a certain way and we do not usually stop to calculate how much we have spent over ten years at Carrefour, or at El Corte Inglés, or at Mercadona. The figure was striking, but not chilling.

The problem, in reality, was seeing certain names on the purchased products. That reading was like taking bites of a Proust madeleine that was unlocking memories of the last decade. “Did I buy that backpack?”, “What was I thinking when I paid 60 euros for a shoulder bag?”, “I didn’t even remember having had a Braun beard trimmer so it didn’t have to last me long” and other thoughts in that line kept coming to mind.

Like a skinny dog, everything is fleas, I was even able to detect in what year (and in what financial situation, and in what mood) my orders became almost entirely a parade of puppies straight to the pound.

In other words, in what times did you buy in a more impulsive, less reflective way, and therefore, with a shorter journey of those products.

To a large extent, this is a merit of Amazon, and if it has devastated online commerce it is because it has known how to work on its product from many fronts: customer service, interface, delivery times, stock management… but also because an availability and immediacy that for the buyer can be a double-edged sword. They have reduced friction admirably. And effective.

That immediacy has changed certain experiences in other sectors. Music, for example. Twenty years ago, the release of a new album by our favorite artist it was a ritual. We would leave class or work, we would go to the place where we were going to buy it, we would stand in line, we would see with excitement the first copies on the shelves, we would return home playing it, but without being able to listen to it, limiting ourselves to turning the pages of its booklet. and delay that emotion before hitting play.

Or with the movies we were going to see on Friday night. We went to the video store, looked at the covers, looked at the ones that most seduced us, listened to the recommendation of whoever was behind the counter and returned home in a similar way, discussing with our partner our expectations about that film. Another ritual.

The era of streaming and the smartphone has destroyed many of these rituals, and also that of shopping. In a sense, it has even deromanticized it. Nothing to try on, no bad material to disappoint us with, simply enter, compare different JPGs and prices, and click ‘Buy’. Tomorrow it will arrive, before the second coffee the messenger will have already rang you.

So instantaneous that it facilitates too many purchases that today sound absurd to me. If I had had to spend twenty-five minutes on the subway (and another twenty-five on the way back) and be cold until I reached the door of the Department Store® on duty, I might not have bought that shoulder bag that I used a whopping two times. Or I would have extended sine die the renewal of the shaver. And so I could continue with products that today seem prosaic.

This, of course, is not no complaints about anything. There is nothing to object to a company making it so easy and immediate for us to buy almost anything and for it to arrive ridiculously quickly. Only it also has externalities, like when you ask for the CSV with your historical data and start accounting for totally superfluous purchases.

Although I wouldn’t bet a euro that in another ten years I will see another load of absurdities.

