Throughout our lives, we tend to accumulate a large number of WiFi networks that have been stored on our phone because we have connected to them at some point. In many cases, it is unlikely that we will go to them again. Therefore, removing them can be a good option in terms of security.

Surely on more than one occasion you have encountered this situation: you have entered a store, a restaurant or you have arrived at an airport and your mobile phone has automatically connected to a WiFi network. In most cases, without us being aware of it until much later. As we use our smartphone, it is common for us to accumulate WiFi networks that are saved in our settings, even though in many cases we do not use them more than once.

This situation can not only cause signal stability problems, causing us to miss some important messages or emails because we have not authenticated correctly on the page in question. But, in addition to this, it is also possible that it causes security problems, since it is well known that public networks can directly compromise the stability of our device. We tell you how to delete saved WiFi networks on both iOS and Android

Delete saved WiFi networks on iOS

To forget a network in iOS, both on the iPhone and on the iPad, the route we must follow is very similar. We have to access the Settings menu and, within it, go to the WiFi section. We must select the network that we want to forget, although to do so we must be connected to it, and click on the button where the word Skip this network appears.

And what happens if we are not connected to that network? If we want to eliminate automatic connection to WiFi networks even when we are not connected to them, we can also follow a very similar route. We have to access the Settings menu, the WiFi section and at the top right click on the edit button. On this new screen all the networks that we have saved on our mobile phone since we have it will appear. We must click on the “i”-shaped icon that appears on the right side and then click on the Forget network button.

Delete networks on Android

As we know, on Android we can find some layer of customization that causes the names that we show you below to not be exactly the same. However, in essence the process is the same, regardless of the manufacturer we choose.

In order to eliminate WiFi networks, we must access the System Settings and go to the Internet and Networks option. Next, we have to click on the Internet option and scroll to Saved Networks. There we will have the list with all the networks to which we have connected in recent years.

We have to click on each network that we want to delete and click on the Delete / Forget option. From that moment, even if we are within reach of these networks, we will have to go through the process from scratch to be able to connect to one of these networks.