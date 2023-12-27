Christmas is a very magical and special time, especially for children who wait patiently all year to open their gifts. In recent days, social networks were filled with videos where we see the amazing gifts that many infants received last December 25th. Of course, it seems that not everyone is happy with what appeared under the tree.

In the last few hours, a short video became a trend showing that a child received a PlayStation 5, Sony's popular next-generation console. Although this is the gift that thousands of children around the world dream of, the protagonist of this story had an unexpected reaction.

Is the child disappointed because he received a PlayStation 5 for Christmas?

While the smallest infant appears very excited when he removes the wrapping of the gift and realizes that it is a PS5the older child quickly reacts with supposed disappointment. He says without mincing words that he didn't like the gift, because he wanted a PC.

The adults, who are possibly the parents, are surprised and ask the infant if he is serious. The boy says yes, because he doesn't want the Sony console. The mother says that Santa doesn't have computers, so he was unable to get a PC to Christmas. Immediately, the father says that he will keep the PS5 if no one wants it.

At that moment, the boy says that it was a joke and that he really wants to keep the PlayStation 5. “Why are you so bad?” someone asked. “Just kidding“, responded the infant.

Although it seems that the boy only wanted to make a joke, many Internet users criticized his attitude. The video that became a trend on Twitter and other social networks omits the part where he says he is joking, but even those who saw the full clip assure that the infant does not seem very excited about the PlayStation 5.

Regardless of whether it is a joke, many people defended the child and stated that it is okay for children to express their opinion about the gifts they receive. Others claim it is incorrect criticize giftseven if they are not to our liking.

The boy argues that he was just joking and that he does want the PS5

In any case, we hope that the child enjoys his new generation console and that, in fact, he just wanted to play an innocent prank on his parents in Christmas.

But tell us, do you know any similar stories? Let us read you in the comments.

