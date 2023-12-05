The first week of December starts in style with a luxury guest. Jorge Martín, the young Moto GP rider from Madrid, will face for the first time the fun questions of Trancas y Barrancas and the interview with Pablo Motos.

The athlete began the interview on the program by talking about his professional career: “As soon as I saw that something was not going well, I got tense, and getting angry with the team is the worst,” he confesses.

Pablo Motos has asked him about the rivalry that exists between riders and Jorge has confessed in El Hormiguero that he only has one friend whom he considers his brother: “With the others I do not pretend to be their friend, I do not advance in the same way as a friend as someone who It’s not. It’s either you get rid of it or I’ll get rid of you,” he adds.

The driver has confessed that they risk their lives in each race and that he is respectful of his teammates. This is what he said in the video above!

Jorge comes to tell us about the ins and outs of the sport and the end of a season that proclaimed him runner-up in the motorcycling world this year, along with his Prima Pramac Racing team.

Jorge comes to tell us about the ins and outs of the sport and the end of a season that proclaimed him runner-up in the motorcycling world this year, along with his Prima Pramac Racing team.