Gönül has completely lost control. Unable to suppress her unhealthy jealousy, she is willing to do anything to prevent Sengül and Orhan from being happy.

Therefore, Gönül shows up at his ex's wedding, with a few too many drinks, to try to get Orhan to change his mind, but it is too late. The couple is now husband and wife again!

Gönül is going to leave, but Sengül asks his son to take Afra and his mother home since the woman is not fit to drive. At that moment, Orhan's ex… accidentally runs over her own daughter!

In the next chapter we will see how Afra is taken to the hospital in serious condition while her mother will cry inconsolably, feeling guilty for what has happened to her daughter. Will Afra recover?

On the other hand, Yasmin will begin a new plan to finish off Doruk and Aisye, encouraged by Sarp. The young woman is very in love with Akif's son and she will not stop until she gets him.

Furthermore, the businessman will continue with the thermal vests and will do the impossible to make his new business a success. What will he do? Don't miss a new episode of Hermanos, on Monday and Tuesday, on Antena 3!