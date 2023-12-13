Nebahat has once again fallen into the clutches of Akif. The businessman tried to win back the mother of his son after Suzan asked him for a divorce and stay on the street.

Nebahat initially resisted, but finally agreed and gave Akif and their love story a new chance.

The woman meets Suzan in a cafeteria and she blames him for stealing her husband and Nebahat responds that Akif has opened his eyes and realized that he is really in love with her.

Suzan then tells him that Akif is still playing both sides and warns him about the lies and his double play. The one who was her friend does not believe her words and shows her the businessman’s double game.

She sends him a message to meet that same night and he goes to that date without thinking twice, something that Nebahat cannot believe: “See with your own eyes how hypocritical Akif is.”

Doruk’s mother shows up at Akif’s supposed date with Suzan and throws him a glass of water while telling him that she never wants to see him again and that she will not be part of his dirty game ever again: “Be very happy with Suzan.” What will Akif do now?

