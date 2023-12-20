The soundtrack of El Hormiguero has set a ranchera melody with the visit of Bertín Osborne. The singer has visited to present Ranchero, a new album that is a compilation of classic rancheras signed by great figures of the genre, such as José Alfredo Jiménez or Isidro Coronel, to which he adds some truly surprising adaptations.

This work is not the only recent premiere by the Andalusian artist. In fact, he has launched into singing the carol that he has composed for this Christmas. It is titled The baby Jesus was born in Triana. For the live performance, he has counted on Martín Pareja Obregón and the guitarist Nano de Jerez.

Beyond music, Pablo Motos has asked Bertín about the “forbidden jokes” he plays on Ignacio, a friend who is like a brother to him. The anecdote that the singer has told ends with Ignacio in the hospital. Had he poisoned her? “I didn't kill you by miracle,” he confessed to her two months later.