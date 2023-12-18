Ilgaz has been killed at the hands of Turgut Ali. The chief prosecutor shot Ilgaz in cold blood, thus ending his life.

Turgut Ali did it in exchange for Haluk, Burak's grandfather, giving him a large amount of money to cure his sick daughter.

Later, with the help of Ömer, he would organize an evil plan to make it appear that Ceylin is the author of the crime. Her footprints, her hair, her pendant… everything points towards her!

What we cannot imagine is that this plan had loose ends. Turgut Ali had asked Ömer to accuse someone so that he could escape justice, but he did not think that he was exactly going to accuse Ceylin: “What's the point of choosing the least credible person?” he tells him, being aware that She had no reason.

Ömer, for his part, justifies himself by saying that he has never heard of crimes of passion because that is what it would seem like.

The young man's words do not convince him and he tells him that he does not know how they are going to get out of this because if it is confirmed that Ceylin has killed Eyüp, things will get complicated for them.

Turgut Ali asks him again about the reasons that led him to put Ceylin in the spotlight and he is left speechless with his response: “It didn't correspond to me and that upset me.” Could he have done it out of revenge?

