Garrone enters the shortlist of the 15 best international films competing for the Oscar. The announcement has now arrived on the Academy website. The next appointment for the epic of the two young Senegalese people who experience the drama of migrants through Libya and the Mediterranean is on January 23rd when the nominations will be announced in view of the night of the stars on March 10th in Los Angeles.

I Captain is the Odyssey of two sixteen-year-olds from Senegal, two cousins ​​with the dream of becoming musicians in Europe, who – secretly from their families – attempt the journey to Italy. It will be a dramatic and violent journey, through the Niger desert, Libyan prisons, the exploitation of labor up to the sea crossing that will transform the teenager Seydou into the captain of the title.