Video game players and movie/series lovers have a lot to thank for the incredible cast of voice actors we have in Spain. You don't have to go too far to find some iconic ones: Rafael Azcárraga as Kratos from God of War, Claudio Serrano as Batman and Michelle Jenner as Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn. However, few can match who we know as THE voice.

In 2023, ten years have passed since the death of Constantine Romero (May 12, 2013), the most legendary, epic and well-known voice in Spanish dubbing. We've heard it from Darth Vader from Star Wars, Mufasa from The Lion King and Tom Highway in The Iron Sergeant.

In other words, we have plenty of reasons to remember it… although this time we have a very specific one. We recently came across a fragment of an interview for TCM in which Constantino Romero recounts how he realized that he had become a legend after providing the voice of Darth Vader from Star Wars. We are talking about one of the most recognizable villains in history and whose voice in Spanish has been appreciated even by people from other countries.

“When I dubbed Darth Vader, so many years ago, no one could foresee that all of this was going to become a myth,” says Constantino Romero in the interview. He noticed precisely when two fans of Star Wars They approached excitedly with a single request: to hear the mythical “I am your father” that Darth Vader says to Luke Skywalker. He has not been among us for years, but his voice will always live on in that galaxy far, far away.

In VidaExtra | These 13 actors were about to be part of the Star Wars universe as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Leia and other characters

In VidaExtra | From Yoda to Huyang in Star Wars: who are the longest-lived characters in the entire franchise?

In VidaExtra | Star Wars ships invade Starfield with incredible designs ranging from massive destroyers to starfighters